Social Robots Market Recent Technology Analysis and Growth Forecast 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Social Robots Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Social Robots market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Social Robots investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Social Robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Social Robots Market :

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy, Intuition Robotics Ltd., Haapie SAS, Reach Robotics Limited, Knightscope, Inc, Movia Robotics, Inc, Sony Corporation, Embodied, Inc, Furhat Robotics AB, Catalia Health, Inc, Inrobics, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– April 2020: Embodied, Inc. announced the launch of Moxie, a social companion robot explicitly aimed for children aged 6 to 9 to help promote emotional, social, and cognitive development of children through everyday play-based learning and captivating content. The companies aim to add further support for children diagnosed with AD/HD, anxiety, and autism.

– February 2020 – Intuition Robotics announced that it had raised Series B round funding of USD 36 million co-led by investors, including PARX Group and OurCrowd. Leveraging the funding, the company seeks to develop further digital assistants that create emotional bonds with humans and machines. Further, the company also disclosed that it is working with Toyota Research Institute to bring its technology to the automaker’s LQ concept

Key Market Trends: –

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Social robots are primarily designed to interact with people in a consistent human social psychology manner. They are particularly used in the field of healthcare due to their ability to engage people along with emotional and social dimensions, also the growing expenditure of the healthcare sector across the globe showcases the potential of adoption social robots.

– Also, the rise of assistive technologies such as telecare, proactive services system, the household robots, among others that aid the aging population to live independently in their homes and, care facilities, has further elevated the scope of social robot deployment in health care sector owing to the emotional and personality traits offered and thereby serving patients as potential companions.

– For instance, the PARO Therapeutic Robot ( by AIST, Japan) stimulates and reduces stress for patients with diseases such as Alzheimer’s in healthcare facilities as it responds to users by its name by moving its head and cries for petting. Also, Mabu ( By Catalia Health Inc) serves as a wellness aid to elderly patients by reminding them to take walks, medication, and contact family members.

North America to Witness Fastest Growth

– North America is expected to witness fastest growth owing to factors such as the region is one of the pioneers in the adoption of robots across industries and advanced technologies such as AI, NLP, among others, also the rise of chronic diseases, aging population.

– For instance, the healthcare sector in countries such as Canada is under tremendous strain owing to the rapidly growing demand from the public, demanding healthcare organizations to keep pace with the changing societal needs of the aging population and growing number of people with chronic conditions such as dementia that require complex medical and mental health need.

– Given the complexity of dementia care, the adoption and integration of technology such as social robots as they serve multiple functions, including cognitive training, affective therapy, social facilitator, companionship, among others, stands to be an important opportunity for the market’s growth. For instance, PARO, a baby harp seal social robot, was explicitly designed as pet therapy for the elderly population with dementia.

– Also, the global pandemic COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of workplace automation. Organizations in the region are leveraging robots and AI to keep businesses running during the social distancing period to reduce human workers’ health risks. Further, the post-coronavirus era is expected to drive robots’ social acceptance across various industries, thereby leveraging market growth.

