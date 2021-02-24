Smart Mining Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking, Product Launches and Development – Global Review 2021 to 2027

Global Smart Mining Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Market Review:

The global smart mining market size is expected to reach $24,047.6 million in 2027, from $9,256.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. Smart mining is a process that uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain enhanced safety, reduce operational costs, and gain better productivity for a mine site. Mining corporations emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. It also comprises remote-controlled robotic equipment for mineral & metal extraction, which is stated as telerobotic mining, and decreases the danger for miners.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Mining Market: ABB Ltd.,Atlas Copco,Caterpillar Inc.,Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.,Joy Global Inc.,Komatsu Ltd.,Outotec Oyj,Cisco Systems Inc.,Alcatel-Lucent and others.

Many competitors in the market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their smart mining product portfolio for the technological upgradations. For instance, in July 2019, the company ABB launched ABB Ability Operations Management System for real-time integration in underground and open-pit mines. It maximizes the co-ordination between dynamic situations, weekly production plans in mining, which in turn increases productivity, improve efficiency, and maximizes productivity. Similarly, the players are also adopting agreement strategy to offer better products and services in the smart mining industry. For instance, in May 2019, the company Caterpillar entered into an agreement with Rio Tinto, a mining company based in the UK. Under the agreement, both the companies collaboratively created an automated mine operation system using data analytics and integration to offer optimized production, enhanced safety, increase mining machinery utilization, and reduce operational costs.

Global Smart Mining Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Smart Mining market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Service

Solution

On the basis of Application , the Global Smart Mining market is segmented into:

Metallic Mine

Coal

Non-metallic Mine

Regional Analysis For Smart Mining Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Mining market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

