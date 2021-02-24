Silage Additives Market Growth Opportunity and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

Silage Additives Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Silage Additives Market”.

Global Silage Additives Market 2021: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Silage Additives. The report also presents forecasts for Global Silage Additives Market investments from 2021 till 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Silage Additive Market is consolidated with a few major global players garnering high market shares, especially in developed markets such as North America and Europe. These companies have been increasing R&D spending exponentially to integrate innovation with excellence in their products� performance. Demand for highly efficient additives is expected to make the market more competitive and effectively dynamic during the forecast period. Some of the major players in the global silage additive market include BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ForFarmers NV, Chr. Hansen, and Lallemand Animal Nutrition, among others.

The Global Silage Additives Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Silage is an important means of preservation of fresh fodder for animals for the availability of roughage and nutrients during extreme weather conditions. The production of silage is a well-established practice in North America and Europe and the trend is fast catching up in Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends

Increased Focus on Environmental Safety and Sustainability

On the one hand, global livestock production is getting increasingly industrialized. This means that average herd sizes are increasing across regions, and the productivity of farm animals have been increasing. This has led to an increased focus on designing nutrition programs that provide optimum nutrients to the animals across the year. However, there has also been an increased emphasis on making livestock farming more sustainable from an environmental and food safety perspective. In order to provide sustainability to silage production, companies active in the silage additives market are focusing on developing products that provide the twin benefit of providing lower environmental footprint, without compromising on the productivity benefits. This has been especially true in the case of the market for organic acids and salts, which leave a bigger environmental footprint over other products. In 2018, BASF launched Lupro-Cid� NA, which is a blend of buffered formic acid and propionic acid and is a low-irritant and low-corrosive organic acid. Increased focus on environmental safety and sustainability is expected to be the major product development criterion in the global silage additive market.



North America Leads the Global Market

Production of silage is a well-established practice by the farmers in the North American region. The varying climatic conditions in the region mean that very little fresh forage is available for animals, especially cattle, in extreme weather conditions and this necessitates the storage of fresh forage in the form of silage. Bacterial silage inoculants are the most-used silage additives in the region, which constitute over 70% of the overall usage of silage additives in the United States. Bacterial Inoculants supplement natural lactic acid bacteria on the harvested forage crop, in order to provide a uniformly fermented silage. With respect to silage type, cereal-based forage (majorly corn) constitute around 40% of the market in North America. With a well-established production base for silage and a highly aware customer-base, the region is expected to remain the major contributor to the global silage additive market over the forecast period.

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global Silage Additives Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

