Selenium Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2028

Swedish chemist Jöns Jacob Berzelius discovered the selenium as an element in 1817, Jöns intent the developed a system of chemical symbols and atomic weights of many elements, but in 1950s scientists resolved that selenium was an essential mineral. After many research, it is found that selenium is an amazing nutrient which is vital to human health. Selenium can be obtained from over daily diet, it plays an important role in human body function.

Selenium is only needed in the small amount but works majorly in the body process like metabolism and thyroid function. Selenium takes part in antioxidant activity that guards against inflammation and free radical damage to the body. Generally, selenium is most likely to be found in animal food products and whole grains, rather than vegetables and fresh fruit. Some of the sources of selenium are Brazil nuts, tuna, halibut, brown rice, eggs, sunflower seeds, cod, and bread.

Multiple application of selenium in the different industry showing the positive growth of selenium market.

Selenium is also consumed in a form of dietary supplements, many people who are suffering from the deficiency of selenium consuming the selenium supplement to overcome it. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). It is found that Americans who are of 2 years (mostly children) have an average intake of selenium from food and supplements is 120.8 mcg which includes 11.8 mcg from supplements and the average intake of the adult are 151 mcg from foods and supplements where 23 mcg from supplements.

Which shows in the United States, 18% to 19% of adults and children use a dietary supplement that containing selenium. Insufficiency of selenium in food causing the demand for more selenium supplements where this factor of insufficiency helps to drive the selenium market. Other than this it is discovered that selenium is an essential mineral for many bodily processes, such as a healthy immune system, cognitive function, and fertility in both women and men.

This functional benefits of selenium in the human body also helps to drive the market of selenium, but along with numbers of the drivers, there is some restraint in the selenium market. Like every supplement selenium supplements also have some side effect due to its excess intake. Side effects such as nausea, loss of energy, vomiting, and irritability. Hence this restraint can be overcome by creating awareness about the intake level of selenium by the human body.

Global Selenium Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the distribution channel: the global Selenium market has been segmented as:

Store-Based Specialty stores Drugs/Pharmaceutical stores

Online Store-Based

On the basis of End-Use: the global Selenium market has been segmented as

Agriculture

Animal Feed industry

Chemical industry

Dietary supplements

Other (Glass Making, Metallurgy)

Global Selenium Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global Selenium market are American Elements, Able Target Limited, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Aurubis AG, Umicore, Shinko Chemical Co., Ltd., Behn Meyer Group, Maruti Chemicals other than this there are more manufacturers in selenium market who are enjoying the growth of selenium market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Selenium market:

Generally, selenium can be found from two in soil and from food sources. Certain studies have been found that parts of Africa and Europe have low selenium levels in soil and the people living in that particular area may suffer from the deficiency of selenium which results in compromised immunity. Which showcase the immerging opportunity for the selenium manufacturers to enter into the new market of Europe and Africa. Other than this there are multiple uses of selenium in different products like dietary supplements, agriculture products, animal feed additives, and many more that aids to increase the opportunity for the new players to enter into the market and enjoy the growing selenium demand. Currently, there are not many numbers of players in selenium market which symbolize the chances of the entrance of new players.