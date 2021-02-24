Seismic Services Market Growth Opportunity and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026 : Schlumberger Ltd, CGGVeritas, Petroleum Geo-Service

Seismic Services Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Seismic Services Market”.

Global Seismic Services Market 2021: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Seismic Services. The report also presents forecasts for Global Seismic Services Market investments from 2021 till 2026.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Seismic Services Market 2020:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950457/seismic-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=54

Competitive Landscape

The seismic services market is highly concentrated with top 5 companies accounting for more than 70% of the market share. Some of the major companies include Schlumberger Ltd, CGGVeritas, Petroleum Geo-Service, TGS-NOPEC, and Halliburton Company.

The market for seismic services is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.10% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. After four years of cutbacks, major players in the oil and gas industry expect the investments to rise in 2019, as more projects are approved to meet the increasing energy demand and crude oil price revives. Hence, in response to the situation, since 2018, the spending on exploration activities has increased, in turn, driving the seismic services market. However, opposition from the environmental conservation groups to marine seismic activities are likely to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

– Offshore segment accounts for the largest share in the seismic services market. Offshore seismic data usually have much higher quality compared to that of onshore, due to a number of favorable conditions, including repeatable and consistent sources, good conditions for coupling at sources and receivers, and the uniform property of water as the medium.

– In early 2019, BP uncovered new resources in its Gulf of Mexico operations, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil at its Thunder Horse field, and an additional 400 million barrels of oil at the Atlantis field, with the help of Wolfspar seismic technology.

– The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has estimated that around 47% of all the remaining resources on the shelf is still undiscovered. Adding to this, there are around 350 undeveloped discoveries in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) containing 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe).

– Therefore, factors such as increasing exploration and production (E&P) activities in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves and increasing efforts by the oil and gas majors to tap the undiscovered reserves are expected to drive the offshore seismic services market.



North America to Dominate the Market

– North America witnessed increasing offshore exploration in the regions, such as the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). GoM has widespread untapped resources, which creates opportunities for the oil and gas exploration companies. Thus, explorations in this region drive the seismic services market.

– During the beginning of 2018, the Trump administration allowed new offshore oil and gas exploration and development activity, in nearly all the United States coastal waters, opening more than a billion acre in the Arctic, and along the Eastern Seaboard.

– However, the plan has been stalled for several months, mainly due to protest from several states blocking Donald Trump�s order, to lift a ban on energy leasing in Arctic waters. Such a scenario has held the potential growth of seismic services in the country, especially in the offshore sector

– After months of delay in November 2018, the Trump administration announced that it had approved seismic testing for oil and natural reserves, along the US East Coast.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950457/seismic-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=54

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global Seismic Services Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Global Seismic Services Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Global Seismic Services Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Seismic Services Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Global Seismic Services Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Global Seismic Services Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Global Seismic Services Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Global Seismic Services Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

Influence of the Seismic Services market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the market.

– Seismic Services market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Seismic Services market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950457/seismic-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=54

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687