Seed Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, Vilmorin & Cie, AgReliant Genetics

The Seed Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Seed Market: Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, Vilmorin & Cie, AgReliant Genetics, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata Seed Corporation, KWS Saat, and Takii Seed India.

The Global Seed Market, valued at USD 61.50 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of permanent release of new varieties and hybrids that bring more sophisticated technology to farmers as well as a steady increase of international seed trade and exponential increase in food demand from the expanding global population amid decreasing availability of arable land.

Seed serves various functions for the plants such as dispersal to new locations, nourishment of the embryo, and dormancy during unfavorable conditions. Timely availability of quality Seed in adequate quantity decides the health and strength of an agricultural economy. Quality Seed suitable to various agro-climatic conditions in sufficient quantity and at affordable prices are necessary to raise overall crop productivity. High-quality Seed such as hybrid Seed offer better yield, significant uniformity, enhanced color, and disease resistance to the resulting plants.

Among the traits in Seed industry (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, Stacked Traits), the herbicide tolerant segment is expected to remain the largest market by trait type because it offers flexibility to use herbicides, fight against unwanted weeds, and lowers the cost of herbicides used in agriculture.

Among the seed type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed), Genetically Modified Seed leads the seed market because they many potential advantages in terms of raising agricultural productivity and reducing the need for environmentally harmful pesticides.

The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest market on account of rapid technological innovations in the production of Seed, especially corn, maize and wheat. Apart from this, efforts are being made for producing biofuels to replace traditional fuel sources such as petrol or diesel. As a result, the region is experiencing an increase in the demand for enhanced varieties of corn, wheat and barley seed.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the seed market at global, regional and country levels.

The report analyses the Seed Market by Traits (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, and Stacked Traits).

The report assesses the Seed market by Seed Type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed).

The report assesses the Seed market by Crop Type (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Others).

The Global Seed Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The Market Attractiveness has been presented by region, traits, type and crop type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, Vilmorin & Cie, AgReliant Genetics, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata Seed Corporation, KWS Saat, and Takii Seed India.

The report presents the analysis of Seed market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Target Audience

Seed Companies

Agrochemical and Agricultural Biotechnology Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Influence of the Seed Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Seed market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Seed market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Seed market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Seed market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Seed market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Seed Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

