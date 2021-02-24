Remote Asset Management Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Remote Asset Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Remote Asset Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Remote Asset Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global remote asset management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 27.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing IOT adoption paving the way for efficient asset management and declining cost of IOT components leading to cost-effective remote asset management solution deployment.

Remote asset management allows remote monitoring and maintenance for organizations across different sectors of resources, machines and systems. Due to predictive and preventive maintenance, implementing a remote asset management solution enables businesses enhance operational efficiency. Implementing a remote asset management solution helps to improve the general effectiveness of machinery resulting in better asset management and control. Remote asset management has been adopted by companies to enhance remote asset approval and decrease maintenance costs.

Market Drivers:

Increasing IOT adoption paving the way for efficient asset management, is driving the market growth

Declining cost of IOT components, leading to cost-effective remote asset management solution deployment

Increased demand for connected devices and affordability of cloud computing services, are driving the growth of the market

Rise in Information, Communication & Technology (ICT) expenditure by government in several developed and developing regions, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Expensive asset management solutions, are expected to hamper the market growth .

Traditional organizational culture, is a major obstacle for the adoption of remote asset management

Segmentation: Global Remote Asset Management Market

By Component

Solution Real-time location tracking Streaming analytics Asset condition monitoring Predictive maintenance Surveillance and security Network Bandwidth management Asset Performance management Others

Platform Application management Device management Connectivity management

Service Professional services Managed services



By Application

Building automation

Remote healthcare and wellness

Smart retail

Utilities and smart grids

Production monitoring

Connected logistics and fleet management

Connected agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Vodafone Group Plc acquired Liberty Global’s operations in Hungary, Romania, Germany and the Czech Republic. Vodafone is now the foremost converged operator in Europe with 54 million ‘on-net’ cable and fiber households and a complete next-generation network reaching 124 million households and businesses. Nearly part of Vodafone’s European consumer service revenue now comes from increasing converged and fixed facilities.

In November 2017, PTC launched ThingWorx Asset Advisor to enhance its connection with customer’s service strategy. ThingWorx Asset Service Advisor allows remote monitoring and maintenance of deployed resources in the sector. It offers visibility of linked assets with important role-intelligent data, providing insight into the asset’s working situation, working anomalies alerts, and linked asset remote service. With PTC, worldwide companies and partners & developer ecosystem can capitalize on today’s IoT promise and drive innovation’s future.

Competitive Analysis

Global remote asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global remote asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global remote asset management market are AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, PTC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Inc., Verizon, Goverlan, Inc., SAP SE, Rahi Systems, RCS Technologies, EAMbrace, EZOfficeInventory, SoftExpert Software for Performance Excellence., RemoteToPC, Soutron, Ascent Intellimation Pvt. Ltd., ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Meridium, Vodafone Group among others.

Major Highlights of Remote Asset Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Remote Asset Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Remote Asset Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Remote Asset Management market.

