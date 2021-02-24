Refrigerated Transport Market Overview To 2027 Projected By Global Key Players | United Technologies Corporation Daikin Industries Ltd. Ingersoll-Rand plc. China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd.

Refrigerated Transport Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

The global refrigerated transport market was valued at 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 27.21 billion by 2027. Refrigerated transport refers to the automotive systems designed for transportation of perishable shipment at specific temperatures to retain its quality. These automotive are integrated with cooling apparatus, powered by small displacement diesel engines and utilize dry ice as cooling agent to maintain specific temperatures. Requirement to maintain the edible quality of the products and compliance to the regional food quality regulations are expected to drive refrigerated transport market growth over the forecast period.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 27.21 billion by 2027

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, Lamberet SAS, and Wabash National Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Great Dane Trailers

Refrigerated Transport Market Taxonomy:

Market Viewpoint:

The Deployment Strategy of Fuel Cells

Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Technological Trends

Technology Transition Analysis

R&D Spending Analysis

Key Collaborations & Funding

Assessment on the Developments of fuel cells in LCV & HCV Vehicles

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Transport Type –Qualitative Insights

Refrigerated Road Transport Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature:

Single Temperature

Multi-temperature

At the end, Refrigerated Transport Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Refrigerated Transport Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

