Recycled PET Bottles Market 2020 Business Scenario – CarbonLITE Industries, Phoenix Technologies International, Vanden Global, UltrePET, Seiu Japan, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH, SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy

The Recycled PET Bottles Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Global Recycled PET Bottles Market are CarbonLITE Industries, Phoenix Technologies International, Vanden Global, UltrePET, Seiu Japan, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH, SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy and others.

Industry News:

30 Jan 2020: MUMBAI : India’s largest petrochemicals manufacturer Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will double its PET bottles recycling capacity, a company official said. RIL is one of the largest recycler of PET (post-consumer) waste in India and currently has a recycling capacity of 2 billion such bottles. The capacity will more than double to 5 million bottles over the coming months.”MoU has already been signed to double the capacity and it will be executed in 18 months,” said Vipul Shah, COO of RIL’s petrochemicals business.

May 24, 2019: A major post-consumer PET recycler is extending its reach into the market once again. CarbonLite Industries LLC, which is in the middle of a geographical expansion in the United States, is now extending the sourcing to include ocean-bound PET. CarbonLite has built a name for itself by processing billions of traditionally collected PET bottles each year in locations in Riverside, Calif., and Dallas. The company currently is constructing a third site near Reading, Pa., that will push its overall capacity to more than 6 billion bottles annually. Extending processing to include ocean-bound plastics simply makes sense, said Jason Farahnik, CarbonLite director of brand partnerships and resin sales.

June 4, 2019: Far Eastern New Century has bought Phoenix Technologies, marking the latest instance of a large plastics manufacturer deepening its stake in U.S. recycling.

A major producer of both recycled and virgin PET, Taiwan-based Far Eastern New Century (FENC) announced the acquisition on June 3. Phoenix has a Bowling Green, Ohio plant capable of producing up to 80 million pounds of recycled PET each year for food and drink packaging and other markets.

On The Basis Of Product, The Recycled PET Bottles Market Is Primarily Split Into

Food Grade

Non-food Grade

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Food

Drinks

Detergent

Other

Regional Outlook of Recycled PET Bottles Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

