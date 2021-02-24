Ransom Ware Protection Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Ransom Ware Protection Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Ransom Ware Protection industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Ransom Ware Protection Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global ransom ware protection market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Etherium and rise in the volume of phishing attacks and targeted security breaches.

Ransomware protection refers to software security that prohibits users from achieving their most confidential information or threatens them to make their private data public unless there is a ransom for the same. Ransomware has been the most notable and harmful cyber hazard installed on computer systems by either enciphering the information or locking the system unless a ransom is paid.

Market Drivers:

Rise in targeted security breaches and the volume of phishing attacks, helps in driving the market growth

High demand of threat intelligence solution and cloud adoption, is driving the market growth

The advent of crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin, has increased the demand of this market

Emergence of ransomware-as-a-service model, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of unrestricted endpoint security solutions for ransomware protection, hinders the growth of the market

The lack of knowledge in technology for the ransomware market, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Ransom Ware Protection Market

By Solution

Standalone anti-ransom ware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection

Web protection

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Others

By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Microsoft launched update for Windows Defender ATP, with new features and capacity to prevent attacks as they happen or before it happens. Our cloud-based safety intelligence will power the Windows security stack, moving us from an isolated defense globe to a smarter, interconnected, and coordinated defense grid that is smarter, easier to handle, and ever-evolving. This upgradation will help the company to acquire new customers.

In November 2016, Pillsbury collaborated with Thomson Reuters and FireEye to provide one-stop cybersecurity services. Combining technical evaluations, legal management services and legal counsel, this program offers a multi-pronged, holistic approach to cybersecurity due diligence and risk evaluation that assists customers to fulfill a range of inner, external and regulatory norms. This collaboration will result in enhancement in product portfolio of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global ransom ware protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ransom ware protection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ransom ware protection market are Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated., FireEye, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Bitdefender, AO Kaspersky Lab., Malwarebytes, Zscaler, Inc., SentinelOne, McAfee LLC, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, DXC Technology Company, BullGuard., Panda Security, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., ZoneAlarm, Cylance Inc., Heimdal Security among others.

Major Highlights of Ransom Ware Protection market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Ransom Ware Protection market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Ransom Ware Protection market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Ransom Ware Protection market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

