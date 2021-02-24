Railway Management System Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Railway Management System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Railway Management System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Railway Management System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global railway management system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to private entities are participating in government managed rail markets in a large number.

The railway management system is integrated with multiple types of manual and automatic systems that include distinct types of instruments and services that assist to manage the rail sector quickly and healthily. During the railway operation, the multiple kinds of services and operations conducted include rail planning, route traffic management, station control and power supply & infrastructure management.

Market Drivers:

The demand of the rails/trains and increasing number of commuters, is a major driver of this market

New information and communication technologies are being used in all the operations, that drives the market growth

Participation of private entities in government managed rail markets, fosters the market growth

Increasing preference for low-fares, and multimodal transport, are expected to positively impact this market

Market Restraints:

Operational inefficiency and increasing congestion with respect to the existing railway infrastructure capacity, hampers the market growth

Operating cost, is major a restraint of this market

Segmentation: Global Railway Management System Market

By Component

Solution

Services By Solution Rail Operations Management System Rail Traffic Management System Rail Asset Management System Rail Control System Rail Maintenance Management System Rail Communication and Networking System Rail Security Rail Analytics Passenger Information System Freight Information System

By Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Service Professional Service



Platform

Cloud Based

On-premise

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, IBM partnered with Sund & Bælt. Sund & Bælt will support the creation of an AI-powered IoT solution by IBM to help extend the life of old bridges, tunnels, roads and railroads. This collaboration will help the company to increase life of infrastructure and lower the cost of maintenance.

In September 2017, Cisco, ScotRail, CGI, Network Rail Telecoms and Wittos had formed a strategic alliance to develop the high-speed connectivity on trains. This project will enable the passengers to enjoy fast Wi-Fi which will enable various sources of entertainment like movies and videos streaming. This alliance will help the company in technological advancement and enhancement.

Competitive Analysis

Global railway management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of railway management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global railway management system market are Hitachi, Ltd., Bombardier, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., Atos SE, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Nokia, OptaSense, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GAO Group Inc., EKE-Electronics Ltd, Sierra Wireless., EUROTECH, Trimble Inc., Frequentis AG, Siemens, Thales Group, DXC Technology Company, ABB, Amadeus IT Group SA, Alstom, Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Railway Management System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Railway Management System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Railway Management System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Railway Management System market.

