Protein Bar Market 2021 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis And Forecasts To 2027

Firms specializing in low protein bars might do well to aim North America as users in this area appear to have a solid desire for protein bar. This will significantly boost the protein bar market growth.

Protein bars are handy on-the-go snacks that offer protein together with different nutrients. Proteins, in the human body, perform many functions comprising tissue and cell repair, maintaining fluid balance, the making of enzymes and hormones, and offering energy. The protein bars’ isolated proteins are sourced from meat, soy, and nuts, amongst others. Protein bars are eaten as snacks, meal replacers, or for workout support relying on the requirement. They are accessible in several flavors such as peanut butter, chocolate, fudge brownie, caramel almond, and lemon meringue.

The snack bars category is predicted to be the biggest, clocking a considerable CAGR by the end of 2025. User preference for on-the-go healthy snacks is powering the development of the segment. In addition to this, protein snack bars are accessible in different flavors such as strawberry, chocolate, peanut butter, and cookies and cream, which is powering the development of the segment.

Protein Bar Manufacturers

The major players included in the global protein bar market forecast are,

General Mills Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Mars

Incorporated

Kellogg Company

Naturells India Pvt. Ltd.

Natural Balance Foods Ltd.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Quest Nutrition, LLC.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Solid Desire For Protein Bar By Users To Power Growth In The Market

High protein bars have a income share more than 40% in the protein bar market by product section and are predicted to elevate the protein bar market growth over the coming period. The high protein bar section is making it imperative for protein bar makers to alter their product mix for that reason. The low protein section is the next most popular with an income share just more than 33% in the protein bar market. Firms specializing in low protein bars might do well to aim North America as users in this area appear to have a solid desire for this protein bar section.

The specialty stores and modern trade section have an income share more than 50% of the protein bar market and protein bar firms are suggested to take this into consideration while planning their distribution tactics. The modern trade section is predicted to clock a solid CAGR in the forecast period. The modern trade section is specially well-designed in Europe and North America and these areas are unlikely to cede their dominant positions to Asia Pacific anytime soon. Specialty stores have the max potential in the Asia Pacific area as the CAGR is expected to be the most in this region.

Key Market Segments:

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, Other

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

North America Added Up For The Biggest Market Share And Is Expected To Show A Considerable Growth During The Coming Period

By region, the global protein bars market has been divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America added up for the biggest market share and the regional market is expected to show a considerable growth during the coming period. The US is one of the top markets in the area, adding up for the biggest projected market share during the coming period. There is an increasing requirement for high-protein-supported snacks amongst health-conscious users owing to a focus on strong eating behavior which is powering the development of the US protein bars market.

The UK added up for the biggest share of the European market. Increasing health awareness is powering market players to aim on R&D to roll out healthy meal substitute bars with high content of protein in the European market. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show the utmost CAGR during the coming period with India being the quickest-developing country-level area.

