Product Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Product Engineering Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Product Engineering Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Product Engineering Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global product engineering services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the introduction of web 2.0 technologies and utility based software delivery through SaaS. The adoption of new engineering models and digital technology models has led to the growth of more efficient products in terms of cost and quality.

Product engineering refers to the process of designing, innovating, developing, deploying and testing a software product. Product engineering services are the engineering consulting services which involves various hardware, embedded, software and IT solutions for the manufacturing of product in the cost effective manner. The main need of company is to reduce time and cost of market without compromising the quality. It provides personalized technologies and products for market, engineering innovative customer experiences and ensuring global product compliance.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for the accelerating time to market, is driving the growth of the market

The need and demand for continuous innovation and technological upgradation, is driving the growth of the market

The rising need among the manufacturers to reduce the production cost, is boosting the growth of the market

The increasing adoption rate of internet of things, is driving the growth of the market

The increasing rate of R&D by the SME’s, is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The fear among the manufacturers of losing control over intellectual property rights, is restricting the growth of the market

The wide difference of culture in respect to product philosophy and design, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Product Engineering Services Market

By Service

Product and Component Design New Product Development Design Support Software Engineering Embedded Software Services Independent Software Services Hardware Engineering Prototype Testing

Process Engineering Manufacturing Engineering Support Knowledge Based Engineering

Maintenance, Repair and Operations

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

IT

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands U.K. Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, ALTRAN has declared the acquisition of Pricol Limited to increase their offerings into embedded systems, industrial design, mechanical design, prototyping, testing support and contract manufacturing through which it can serve the automotive, medical, consumer and industrial sectors.

In August 2016, AVL List GmbH announced its acquisition of Dacolt International BV to improve their advance simulation technology with the advent of Dacolt’s new simulation applications in the field of industrial combustion.

Competitive Analysis

Global product engineering services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of product engineering services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product engineering services market are ALTRAN, IBM Corporation, Lightbend, Inc., Wipro Limited, Happiest Minds, AVL List GmbH, Capgemini, Accenture, ALTEN Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, HARMAN International, Nexient, EPAM Systems, Inc., Pactera Edge, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, BITCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, LUXOFT, eInfochips, VOLANSYS Technologies, ITC Infotech India Ltd., CYGNET INFOTECH, Trigent Software, Inc. among others.

Major Highlights of Product Engineering Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Product Engineering Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Product Engineering Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Product Engineering Services market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

