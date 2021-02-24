Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Procurement Outsourcing Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Procurement Outsourcing Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global procurement outsourcing services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of procurement outsourcing services from manufacturing and financial industry is major factor for the growth of this market.

Procurement outsourcing services is a process in which a company hires an external so that they can manage their company activities like transaction, purchases etc. This helps the company to focus more on their competitions and manage important business activities. This reduces the overall production cost and improves the business. The procurement activity is divided into two types- direct procurement and indirect procurement. They are used in wide number of industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, IT and telecom, oil and gas etc. Rising popularity of IT solutions is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of IT solutions is driving the growth of this market

Technological development and advancement is another factor driving the market growth.

Growing demand of procurement outsourcing service from manufacturing and financial industry will also enhance the market

Increasing requirement to stick to the guidelines and ensure conformity will also propel growth.

Market Restraints:

Rising space growing between client requirements and organization capability is restraining the growth of this market

High risk related with outsourcing is restraining the growth of this market

Complexity associated with the category management will also restrict the growth

Segmentation: Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

o Business Process Outsourcing Services

o Category Management

o Source Management

o Procurement Management

o Supplier Management

o Procure to Pay

By Industry

o BFSI

o Energy & Utilities

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation

o Water

o Healthcare

o Pharmaceuticals

o Biotechnology

o IT & Telecom

o Professional Services

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Industrial

o Electronics

o Retail

o Logistics

o Defense

o Paper & Pulp

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Inprova Group announced that they have acquired Energy & Carbon Management Ltd. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost. This will also help the company to expand them in the energy sector

In January 2017, WNS Ltd announced that they are going to acquire Denali Sourcing Services so that they can add critical attainment capability to their finance and accounting solutions. This acquisition will help the WNS to enhance their solutions and strengthen themselves in financial and accounting

Competitive Analysis

Global procurement outsourcing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement outsourcing services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture, Aegis, Alorica Inc., Capita plc., Concentrix Corporation, Conduent, Inc., Convergys Corporation, Genpact, Hexaware Technologies, TATA CONSULTING SERVICES, Teleperformance, Wipro Limited, TTEC., Corbus, LLC., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., GEP, McKinsey & Company and others.

Major Highlights of Procurement Outsourcing Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Procurement Outsourcing Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Procurement Outsourcing Services market.

