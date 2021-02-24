Print Management Software Market Future Scope with 18.8% of CAGR by 2027 – ThinPrint GmbH, PrinterLogic, Xerox Corporation, Process Fusion, A.N.D Technologies

Print Management Software Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR

Rise in middle-class population and increase in urbanization in countries in Asia Pacific is acting as a major opportunity for the key players in the print management software market. Rapid technological advances and policy support, as well as economic digitization and growing disposable income, especially in the middle-income class community, are among the factors that are assisting the transition of economies in this region from the growth phase to developed phase. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. The region has robust IT infrastructure along with access to strong software and services offerings.

Increasing population, growing Internet penetration, and rising smartphone and tablet adoption are supporting the growth of the e-commerce industry. As labor crisis and high rents continue to impact India’s retail sector, the country seeks to increase investment in self-service technology and automation to cut costs and enhance the customer experience. Several supermarket chains have installed self-service kiosks at checkout counters, usually with an optimistic objective to obtain improved results due to reduced waiting times. These factors are creating opportunities for growth of the print management software providers in this region during the forecast period.

The software as a service (SaaS) marketplace in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore has reached maturity. In 2018, the three countries together contributed to more than one-third of the APAC SaaS market. The need for innovation, agility, flexibility, and speedy business processes increases the demand for SaaS-based solutions, as the market players provide solutions that help drive margins with lower operating costs. These factors are contributing to the growth of the software print management market in APAC.

The print management market players in APAC are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies. In March 2020, Ricoh Asia Pacific announced the launch of a fully integrated Celiveo Print Management solution for Ricoh SOP2 / SOP2.5 MFDs. This new, fully embedded product is the first solution in the market that is compliant with the latest IT trend of serverless and edge computing. Likewise, increasing merger and acquisition activities are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study:

Companies that use big data solutions are increasingly adopting print management software to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and increase workplace productivity. These software enable users to create digital files by scanning documents, thus enabling companies to control, manage, and access their important documents in a better way. Print management software also allow better collaboration between different departments within an organization for analytical purposes. The software allow companies to sort and organize essential documents more efficiently by using optical character recognition (OCR). They also provide enhanced security features to help protect valuable information from network breaches. Thus, increasing adoption of big data solutions is one of the significant trends in the print management market, which would drive its growth during the forecast period.

