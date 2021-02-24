Power Transformers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Sales and Demand | Siemens AG, ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric Company, Toshiba, Alstom, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Power Transformers Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Power Transformers Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Power transformer market development is related directly to the increasing requirement for electricity, replacement of old transformer units, and advancements in transmission lines across the globe.

Power transformer is a static device employed in transmission network. It assists in the transmission of power from one network to another without altering the frequency. These transformers work at peak or high load and have utmost efficiency at full load. Power transformers let transfer of power at high voltages over remote distances thereby lowering the transmission loss.

The power transformers market is divided by cooling type into air-cooled and oil-cooled. The oil-cooled power transformers have the bigger share in the market over the air-cooled transformers since their employment is believed safe in high voltage cases. Since the worldwide voltage transmission network is increasing at a quick speed, the requirement for oil-cooled transformers is also expected to develop during the coming period.

The power transformers market is divided by power rating into medium (61–600 MVA), small (up to 60 MVA), and large (above 600 MVA). The small power rating transformers had a noteworthy market share, majorly owing to its broad application base in different small sectors and also its capability to be tailored as per users’ needs.

The power transformers market is divided by end user into residential, industrial, and commercial. Conventionally, commercial and industrial end users mutually added up for huge share in the market. The industrial section comprises adoption of these transformers in manufacturing industries for power generation and in captive power plants, whereas huge-scale commercial establishments also use these transformers for in-house power needs.

Power Transformers Manufacturers

The major players included in the global power transformers market forecast are,

Siemens AG,

ABB,

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited,

General Electric Company,

Toshiba, Alstom,

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SGB-SMIT GmbH

SPX Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By Rating: Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA), Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA), High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA)

Rise In Requirement For Power And Global Initiative To Use More Renewable Energy To Boost The Global Power Transformer Market

Power transformer market is presently in developmental stage in cases of huge transformers. Cross border power transmission, rise in requirement for power, global requirement to upgrade transmission networks, and global initiative to use more non-conventional and renewable energy sources & smart grids boost the global power transformer market.

Power transformer market development is related directly to the increasing requirement for electricity, replacement of old transformer units, and advancements in transmission lines across the globe. High price is a primary restriction for installation and buying of power transformers. On the other hand, no power system is fulfilled without power transformers and therefore a number of governments offer subsidies in different formats. Rise in requirement for electricity boosts the power transformer market. As power industry is the major indicator of economic development, nations meet the growth in requirement for electricity and spend in empowering their power infrastructure. Power transformers make an essential part of a power grid. With the rise in awareness associated to carbon emissions, the acceptance of smart grids is predicted to increase.

North America Will Observe Substantial Development Due To Steady Penetration Of Sustainable Power Sources

North America will observe substantial development due to steady penetration of sustainable power sources together with improved focus toward updating the older power infrastructure. Furthermore, latest developments in the asset health monitoring systems to make sure the system reliability & security in line with pacing spending toward the growth of remote transmission networks will power the industry development. The strict framework on grid modernization paired with support endowments and mechanisms offered by state-controlled utilities will additionally power the industry growth.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

