Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027
Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging risk of terrorism and infiltration globally as well as increasing government regulation on the securities. These systems enable the reduction the manpower cost.
Perimeter intrusion detection systems are the systems that are used by various industry verticals as well as by the government to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breech the secured perimeter. It can detect the climb over and breakthrough activities of intruder. It includes various products like radar and electronic detection systems, fences and barriers. These Detection systems are built using the sensors. There has been a surge in the installations of video surveillance which can be accessed through the cloud and wireless technology as it is more efficient in terms of accuracy and size.
Market Drivers:
- The Surge in the installations of video surveillance for security systems is driving the growth of the market
- There is an increasing demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems is boosting the market growth
- The rising need for security against the terrorism globally which is driving the growth of the market
- The string need for reducing the manpower expenditure is boosting the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The Increase in the false alarm rates is hindering the market growth
- The difficulties in integrating the existing systems with the new technology is restricting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Sensors
- Microwave Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Fiber Optic Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Video Surveillance Systems
- Hardware
- Cameras
- Monitors
- Servers
- Storage
- Software
- Video Management Software
- Video Analytics
- Services
- Professional Services
- Implementation and Integration Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
- Managed Services
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
- Open Area
- Fence-Mounted
- Buried
By End User
- Critical Infrastructure
- Military and Defense
- Land
- Naval
- Airborne
- Government
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Correctional Facilities
- Commercial
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2016, Honeywell International Inc. has made an acquisition deal of USD 480Million by acquiring Xtralis, a leader in providing smoke detection as well as advanced perimeter securities technology and video analytics software. This transaction will strengthen the business in surging security and fire business
- In January 2019, Harper Charlie Group Ltd., partnered with building defense systems to promote and sell perimeter security solutions in the Middle East region. This will promote complete range of system manufactured by Harper Charlie hence growing the demand of perimeter detection system in the region
Competitive Analysis
Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of perimeter intrusion detection systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are United Technologies, Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Godrej.com, Senstar Corporation, Future Fiber Technologies, PureTech Systems Inc., Detection Technologies, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Cias Elettronica Srl, DeTekion Security Systems Inc., RBtech Perimeter Security Systems, Jacksons Fencing, Johnson Controls, Southwest Microwave Inc., SightLogix, Heras, Axis Communications AB, D-Fence, Fiber SenSys Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Anixter Inc., ADVANCED PERIMETERE SYSTEMS LTD., SORHEA, FLIR Systems Inc., among others.
Major Highlights of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market.
