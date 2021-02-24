Patient Engagement Solutions Size 2021, Trends, Competitors, Research, Growth, Industry, Share, CAGR, by Top Companies, Potential, Forecast, Leaders, Statistics, Report, Research Report, Model, Overview, Analysis PDF,

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is valued at USD 14.1 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 42.2 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027: Increasing use of technology in healthcare system with persistence of Covid-19 pandemic globally is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

Scope of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

Patient engagement solutions includes the electronic platforms which are designed to communicate, educate, and engage patient by providing professional resources & manage the relation of patient provider. It major features includes; secure messaging, view download transmit reports, patient registration, patient scheduling, appointment reminder, prescription refill, online payment and patient education. The platform improves the patient satisfaction with direct communication leads to no appointment cancellation & better treatment, reduced patient intake time, in app follow up. It keeps the record of the medical data of a patient which can be used helpful in providing personalized treatment & for future requirement such as chronic illness. The software engages the patient by getting daily updates, education about treatment through images and videos, payment etc. which help them in decision making & keep patient excited. These solutions perform better in multiple aspects such as practice management, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) services & medical billing. This is also used to collect critical data and makes it available for 24*7 medical emergencies which require a sustainable & safe infrastructure.

Patient engagement services and solutions allow healthcare service suppliers to better engage with and reach to patients. Patient engagement system lets healthcare service suppliers to increase new patients’ visits and develop loyalty with easy automatic options, automated reminders, and many more other options. These solutions outreach patients through phone, text, and email to remind them of their balances and appointments as well as to bring their referral documents. Moreover, these solutions are also employed to wish people on their birthdays. This method not only elevates satisfaction of the current patients but also attracts to potential patients.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the patients are forced to opt for telehealth from traditional medical services due to the social distancing. The patient monitoring software solutions provide regular updates on Covid-19 situation, appointment schedule, process to get medical help like car parking, timing to enter exam room to reduce gathering, etc. The patients can update their record and get medical help with being on premises which helped a lot of chronic health patient in the time of crisis and expected to increased adoption of this service. Thus, Covid-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the global patient engagement solutions market.

Global patient engagement solutions market report is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end-user, therapeutic type, application and region & country level. Based upon component, global patient engagement solutions market is classified into software, services and hardware. Based upon mode of delivery, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Based upon end-user, global patient engagement solutions market is divided into health care providers, patients, government organization and other end users. Based upon therapeutic type, the market is divided into fitness, diabetes, women health, obesity and others. Based upon application, global patient engagement solutions market is divided into home health management, health management, financial health management, and social & behavioral management.

The regions covered in Patient Engagement Solutions Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of global Patient Engagement Solutions is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report–

Some key players for global Patient Engagement Solutions market are Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, IBM, Advanced MD, athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Orion Health group of companies, Epic Systems Corporation and others.

iMD Health Global Corp, a Patient Engagement Solutions Company Acquired by CloudMD.

September 14th, 2020; CloudMD, acquired 100% stake of iMD Health Global Corp, a patient engagement solutions company for healthcare professional to engage, educate & inform patient about their condition and treatment. The iMD platform has partnership with Apotex pharmaceutical, largest pharmaceutical company of Canada & other respected health associations. The platform is currently have over 7.5 million patient, 10000 healthcare professional, 3800 doctors, 2000 pharmacy, 150 hospital etc with cover 80000 images videos for over 2100 medical conditions.

Increasing Requirement of Medical Support along with the Technological Changes in Healthcare System is one of the Major Factors Drive the Market Growth

The major factor driving the growth of global patient engagement solutions market is increasing need for medical support. The individual’s changing lifestyle has been affecting them physically or mentally such as obesity, heart problem, cancer, etc due to work stress, junk food, smoking, etc. and thus, need regular checkups and store health data for future use. In addition, the rising old age population in world with increasing life expectancy due to better medical facility will require huge data collect, analyzing for personalized treatment which make difficult by traditional way & the affect treatment. However, the patient engagement solutions require IT infrastructure to collect, store, analyze data for every patient and concern for safety of medical records data may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, improving technological infrastructure along with the data protection rules & regulations implemented by governing bodies can create more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

The global patient engagement solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global patient engagement solutions market within the forecast period due to technological advancements in term of healthcare infrastructure, and increased medical facilities in this region. In addition, according to CDC, the region is expected to double the old age population which would need regular medical support & would generate huge medical data.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace in this market within the forecast period due to its large population and developing economies. The penetration of medical facilities to remote is a big challenge which can be tapped by patient engagement solutions players.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Software & services

Hardware

By Mode of delivery:

Cloud-based

On-Premise

By End-User:

Health care Providers

Patients

Government organization

Other End Users

By Therapeutics

Fitness

Diabetes

Women Health

Obesity

Others

By Application

Home Health Management

Health Management

Financial Health Management

Social and Behavioural Management

By Regional & Country Level:

North America S. Canada

Europe K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



