Nutraceuticals Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

Global Nutraceuticals market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2018- 2023.

Global Nutraceuticals Market Report covers market characteristics, size, share, growth, segmentation, trend, regional forecast, competitive landscape, market, development strategies and forecast to 2023.At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players profiled in the report include Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Yakut, Nestle S.A., DuPont, DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, Monster Beverages Corporation, BASF and Other.

Global Nutraceuticals Market Report comprises of analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views. The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures and collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

Over the recent years, the global nutraceuticals industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements have been witnessing rapid growth. Among all the segments, Functional Beverages currently dominates the Nutraceuticals market and will continue with decent growth in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2017, with factors such as increasing aged population and high prevalence of lifestyle disease like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity in North American countries raising the demand for nutraceuticals.

Industry News:

December 9, 2019: French multinational food products company, Danone, after its exit from the dairy business last year in India, is planning to enter new product categories and formats with its flagship brand, Protinex. While it has already extended this product into the biscuits category recently, other products in the solid and liquid spaces are under consideration which the company believes will help further sales. The company believes that Protinex’s current powder format limits the scope of expanding the business and hence, diversification into new categories is essential for its growth.

Apr 01, 2016: Drug companies, still reeling from a recent health ministry ban on some of India’s most popular antibiotics and cough syrups, may be facing another stiff challenge with a regulatory notice threatening the Rs 20,000-crore nutraceuticals industry, the leading lights of which include Sun PharmaNSE 3.72 %, Abbott Nutrition and GlaxoSmithKline. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has ordered companies to follow strict norms in manufacturing and testing of health supplements launched after 2011, based on a draft report. Apart from the firms mentioned above, Amway Nutrition, Mankind Pharma and Herbalife are among manufacturers of health supplements in India.

The Global Nutraceuticals Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Nutraceuticals industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Nutraceuticals market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In the end, it includes the methodical description of the various factors such as the market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, global developments and the various other strategic developments. Thus, the Nutraceuticals Market Report serves as a valuable material for all industry competitors and individuals having a keen interest in Nutraceuticals Market study.

