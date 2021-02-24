North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020 – 2027 | Thor Industries, Inc., Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc., Winnebago Industries

North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A recreational vehicle or RV is a motor vehicle that includes quarters designed for accommodation. There are different types of RVs including campervans, caravans, truck campers, popup campers, fifth-wheel trailers, and campervans. RVs are typically used for travel, season use, recreation, or camping. A typically is comprised of a kitchen, a bathroom, and one or more sleeping facilities. Furthermore, RVs can either be trailer or self-motorized. The majority of RVs are single-deck though double-deck RVs also exist. Some RVs have expandable sides or canopies to provide larger areas. Moreover, the fifth-wheel trailer is a type of travel trailer are known for its spacious two-level floor plans and it can be towed with a pickup truck. The capacity is up to six people.

North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) Market Taxonomy:

North America Recreational Vehicle Market, By Exterior Construction Material:

Wood

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Steel

Others

North America Recreational Vehicle Market, By Type:

Motorhomes Class A Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class B Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class C Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel

Travel Trailer & Campers Conventional Travel Trailers Fifth-wheel Travel Trailers

Camping Trailers Folding Camping Trailer Truck Camper



