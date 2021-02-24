North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market 2020-2027 In-depth Analysis On Top Key Players American Manganese Inc., Eco-Bat Technologies, Li-Cycle Corp

The lithium-ion battery recycling market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 35.90 million in 2019 to US$ 139.56 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming crucial and are found in large proportion among industries including automotive, mining, consumer electronics and many more. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, and grid-energy storage, electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies such as Tesla and Envirostream are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion battery markets. Factors such as improper disposal of lithium-ion battery, recovery of valuable metals through disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and government initiatives for lithium-ion battery recycling are contributing towards the market growth. In addition, increasing use of electric vehicles among consumers owing to rising concern towards lowering carbon emission and to comply with stringent government mandates to lower impact in environment and advent of innovative & economical methods for recycling lithium-ion batteries is another aspect contributing towards the market growth. Moreover, growing demand of electric vehicles (EVs) has created a significant opportunity for the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Presently, many large pyro metallurgy facilities are engaged in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. These facilities usually operate at ~1500 °C to recover various metals such as cobalt, nickel, lithium, aluminum, copper, or any other organic compounds. These facilities are usually capital intensive owing to the requirement for treating the emission of toxic fluorine compounds, which are released while smelting. However, hydrometallurgy-processing techniques, offer a less energy-consuming alternative at lower costs. Moreover, several researchers are studying various cost-effective methods, and some companies are conducting these recycling tests at a pilot-plant scale. Thus, in the near future, cost-effective methods of recycling lithium-ion batteries will come into action.

Major key players covered in this report:

American Manganese Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Li-Cycle Corp.

Retriev Technologies

TES

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market.

