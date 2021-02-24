North America Air Quality Monitoring Market Set for Prosperity in Future

The rising prevalence of cancerous diseases in people living in highly polluted areas is one of the biggest factors responsible for the surging demand for air quality monitoring solutions in North America. The industrial revolution is one of the main factors responsible for the high air pollution in the region. In addition to this, there has been a massive surge in public awareness regarding air pollution, the diseases caused by air pollution, and the various air quality monitoring techniques, in the region, which has in turn, propelled the need for air quality monitoring in the region.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-air-quality-monitoring-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sales of air quality monitoring equipment in North America is expected to increase from $1,590.7 million to $2,628.5 million from 2018 to 2024. The North American air quality monitoring market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The most common types of AQM done in the North American region are on-road, ambient, satellite, emissions, and mobile. Amongst these, the mobile air quality monitoring equipment is predicted to observe the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=north-america-air-quality-monitoring-market

In North America, AQM equipment is being extensively incorporated by government agencies and academic institutes, residential and commercial sectors, pharmaceutical sector, petrochemical industry, and power generation plants. Amongst these, the government agencies and academic institutes registered the highest utilization of AQM equipment in the last few years. The residential and commercial sectors are expected to record the fastest growth in the adoption of AQM during the forecast period.

This study covers