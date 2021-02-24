Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Methodology, Data Source, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2027 | Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) connects all the electronic components of car through a single common platform. In-vehicle networking systems use connectivity standards such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, RF, Ethernet, and MOST. The in-vehicle networking solutions makes the communication system compact by sending the signals to multiple electronic components through a single wire. Additional functions can be added in the next generation in-vehicle networking systems through small changes in the software of the networking system.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Taxonomy:

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

AGV

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Connectivity Standards:

CAN

LIN

FlexRay

RF

Ethernet

MOST

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market, By Application:

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Infotainment

