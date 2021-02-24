New Comprehensive Report on Mustard oil Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2017– 2027

Mustard oil Market Introduction:

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds, often have a pungent taste with irritating aroma. There are three varieties of mustard oil available in market includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Traditionally a preferred oil for cooking, it is also used in different applications like aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, & soaps, etc. It is extracted from two process includes pressing the seeds used as cooking oil due to presence of fatty oil and grinding of seed, processing it with water, and the filtered by distillation process. Second method of extracting produce a light pungent oil used for other therapeutic segments as essential oil. It is used in aromatherapy to stimulate the sweat glands and for its benefits on skin.

Various functions of mustard oil such as appetizer, stimulant, hair vitalizer, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and others increase its demand in market. It is considered as essential oil with lots of benefits to skin and body is expecting to grow demand for personal care and cosmetics.

Mustard oil Market Segmentation:

Mustard oil market is segmented on the basis of product type, production process, application, distribution channels and region. On the basis of product type includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Among all of these, black mustard is majorly used in terms of volume and is expected to grow due to its various application in market. On the basis of production process, it is segmented into two categories includes pressing extraction and distillation extraction. On the basis of application the mustard oil market is segmented as food, personal care, pharmaceutical, aromatherapy and others industrial applications. Among all of these, food segment dominates the market and is expected to register a higher growth in the global mustard oil market during forecasted period.

On the basis of distribution channels the mustard oil market is segmented as online retail, supermarkets, and departmental stores. Among all of these, online retailing is expected to hold major shares in the market over the forecasted period.

Mustard oil Market Regional Outlook:

Mustard oil market is further segmented on the basis of regions, as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. On the basis of regions, mustard oil has market demand is higher in Asia-Pacific regions which includes India, Thailand, and china due to its huge consumption in food. North America market is expected to expand relatively higher CAGR due to its preference as essential oil in various industrial application.

Mustard oil Market Drivers and Trends:

Mustard oil is traditionally preferred as cooking oil and a substitute for other seed oil with higher benefits towards skin and health is expected to drive the global mustard oil market. Principal factor driving the mustard oil market is to substitute the other oil products like sunflower oil which has a major share in oil market. Availability of low cost substitutes and variety of products is expected to fuel the market. French regions producing white mustard oil due to its sweeter taste is expected to register a higher market growth in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. Mustard oil having properties to produce warmness in body helps to increase the blood flow is expected to register a steady growth in massage therapeutic segment in global mustard oil market.

Mustard oil Market Key Players:

Global Mustard oil market is highly fragmented with various industry players. Some of the key players participating in the global mustard oil market includes Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adani Wilmar Limited, Taj Agro Products, Emami Agro Ltd. ,K S oils, Saloni Mustard oil, and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.,

