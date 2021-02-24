New Comprehensive Report on Cloud Analytics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2013– 2019

Cloud analytics has evolved from the diffusion of data analytics and cloud computing technologies. Cloud analytics is used in large, medium as well as small enterprises. Recently cloud analytics market has observed a significant growth. Cloud analytics solutions can be delivered through four delivery models, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud.

On the basis of solutions the cloud analytics market can be categorized into seven segments including hosted data warehouse solutions, cloud business intelligence tools, analytics solutions, governance, risk and compliance, enterprise performance management, enterprise information management, and complex event processing. Analytics solutions can be further segmented into predictive analytics, machine analytics, web analytics, speech analytics, text analytics, video analytics, and spatial analytics.

One of the major driving factors for cloud analytics market is the exponential growth of unstructured and structured data. Businesses use cloud analytics solutions to deal with such huge amount of data and drawing inference out of them. However, global economic slowdown will act as a restraining force the growth of this market.

North America is the market leader and is expected to witness highest growth over the next five years. The growth is attributed to the high degree of industrialization and growing use of software solutions in business activities. Asia-Pacific, with its rapidly growing industrial sectors and flourishing economy is a promising market and is expected to show the substantial growth in this market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Vmware, Inc., Tibco Software, Teradata, Tableau Software, Sas Institute Inc., SAP, Rackspace, Qlik Tchnologies Inc., Pivotlink, Panorama Software, Oracle Corp., Newvem, Microstrategy, Microsoft Corp., Kognitio, Jaspersoft, Information Builders, Informatica, Infor Global Solutions inc., Indicee, Inc., IBM, Host Analytics, Hewlwtt-Packard Development Company, LP., Google Inc., Gooddata Corporation, Cloud9 Analytics, Birst, Bime, Adaptive Planning, and Actuate Corporation among others.

