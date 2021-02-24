Neuro-Gaming Technology Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Neuro-Gaming Technology Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Neuro-Gaming Technology market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Neuro-Gaming Technology investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Neuro-Gaming Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Neuro-Gaming Technology Market :

Emotiv Inc., iMotions A/S, Qneuro Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., NeuroSky, Affectiva, Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Apr 2020 – Emotiv announced the beta version of its Cortex apps for iOS and Android. The bundle consists of the Cortex service and Emotiv App, which currently supports most of the APIs, and works with all of the existing Emotiv Brainwear over Bluetooth connection, and is even able to sync with the cloud on Wi-fi only.

– May 2019 – Ultrahaptics and Leap Motion, prominent vendors in the mid-air haptics, hand tracking technologies, and contactless interfaces announced a strategic partnership that will aim to combine their expertise and create a leading spatial interaction company.

Key Market Trends: –

Education Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Psychologists and game developers have been working together, primarily to create games that can help in boosting the brain’s function and also provide therapeutic benefits to all those people that are suffering from depression and other mental health disorders. Vendors in the market are putting efforts to make games for the healthcare industry.

– For instance, Akili Interactive has built a standard iPad game that can measure the differences in brain activity between a normal child and the one with ADHD or autism. The company has also mentioned that the game measures 65 different pieces of data every second through the gameplay itself. Moreover, the company also says that the game collects clear signatures that come out of the game which can tell exactly the cognitive deficits of the user.

– According to the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), in 2019, 11% of the employees in the games industry in the United Kingdom (UK) were neurodivergent. Employees diagnosed with dyslexia covered a share of 6%. 2% of the workers within the games industry had autism. In addition, according to the data NCHA, 9% of U.S. college students that reported ADHD as of fall 2019.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the Neuro-Gaming Technology Market over the forecast period owing to the early adoption of technologies, and the presence of a large number of innovative developers, operating in the market, which largely contributes to the growth of the Neuro-Gaming Technology Market.

– The increased adoption of video streaming apps on mobile devices and television to watch movies, TV shows, and live events, on-demand, has aided the Gaming industry in the country. As per ESA 2019 study, more than 164 million adults in the US play video games and three-quarters of all Americans have one gamer in their household.

– The continuous growth of the gaming industry is further driving the growth of the neuro-gaming technology market in the region. Increasing awareness among users and the rise in the adoption of advanced gaming technologies is expected to create new growth opportunities for the players in the neuro-gaming technology market in the region during the forecast period.

– Further, the market is expected to be spurred with the ability of the technology to integrate real-time brain monitoring with an aim to engage and entertain users while maximizing learning efficiency, particularly in children with disorders. The number of children suffering with disorders in the U.S. is on the rise. Neuro-gaming technology is capable of solving these issues and limit any further transition to more significant problems later in life.

