Modular Desalination Plant Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Modular Desalination Plant: Introduction

Desalination plant is an industrial facility that adopts physical or chemical processes to recover or reduce concentration of salt from water stream. Removal of salt from water supplies renders it fit for drinking and reduces the occurrence of salt-induced corrosion of any metal in contact with the treated water.

Desalination plant utilizes several processes such as mechanical vapor compression, thermal multistage flash distillation, and reverse osmosis for treatment of water

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=80341

Key Drivers and Restraints of Modular Desalination Plant Market

Increase in demand for compact size and energy efficient desalination plants is expected to drive the global modular desalination plant market. Desalination is the process wherein salts and other minerals are removed from fluids such as seawater.

Increase in investment in development of modular desalination plant is projected to propel the global modular desalination plant market between 2020 and 2030. In February 2019, IDE technologies announced plans to construct the SWRO desalination plant for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) project in Chile. QB2 is an extension of Teck’s existing Quebrada Blanca operation and will be located at the port site for the QB2 copper mine in the Tarapacá region. Furthermore, technological innovation in design of desalination plant to optimize efficiency is anticipated to propel the global modular desalination plant market between 2020 and 2030.

Shortage of drinking water supply and rise in global population are expected to drive the modular desalination plant market during the forecast period. Climate change is a key factor that is disturbing water cycle and leading to water shortage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Governments of various countries have imposed restrictions on the movement of individuals and economic activities to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, various small commercial sectors had to close their operations. Small commercial sectors such as resort, hotel, and restaurant are major end-users of modular desalination plants, as these plants are utilized to provide clean water for drinking purposes. Thus, disruption in operation of commercial facilities due to the pandemic is expected to hamper the demand for modular desalination plant in the market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-preference-for-clean-propulsion-systems-to-underscore-growth-in-global-marine-hybrid-propulsion-market-tmr-301160503.html

Reverse Osmosis Segment Expected to Hold Prominent Share of Global Market

The global modular desalination plant market can be segmented based on technology, end-user, and region

Based on technology, the global modular desalination plant market can be segregated into reverse osmosis and others. Reverse osmosis is an extensively used technology in modular desalination plants. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to its minimal energy requirement and optimized efficiency.

Based on end-user, the global modular desalination plant market can be classified into hotels, manufacturing facilities, and others. Modular desalination plants are extensively used in end-user industries as, they enable them to be independent of regional water supply companies and have total control over their requirements and costs.

Request For the Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=80341

Europe Expected to Constitute Key Share of Global Modular Desalination Plant Market

In terms of region, the global modular desalination plant market can be divided into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

Europe is projected to hold major share of the global modular desalination plant market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to presence of key manufacturers of modular desalination plants in the region.

The modular desalination plant market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to rise in population and increase in demand for drinking water supply in the region

The modular desalination plant market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to ongoing investments in designing of modular desalination plants

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=80341

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Leading companies operating in the global modular desalination plant market include:

IDE Technologies

AkvaFresh AS

Veolia Water Technologies

newterra ltd

Global Modular Desalination Plant Market: Research Scope

Global Modular Desalination Plant Market, by End-user

Resorts

Hotels

Manufacturing Facilities

Others

Global Modular Desalination Plant Market, by Technology