Mobility as a Service Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years
Mobility as a Service Market
Despite the continuous drop in the prices of automobiles and the emergence of low-cost vehicles, a large number of people are not inclined towards buying a private vehicles. This can be because, owning a vehicles isn’t just a one-time investment, but expenses such as parking cost, fuel cost, insurance premium, and maintenance charges also need to be taken care of during the vehicle’s life span. Attributed to these reasons, people across the globe are increasingly making use of mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions, since they are convenient and pocket-friendly mobility options.
The customer only needs to pay according to the usage of the vehicle and do not need to worry about any additional expenses, which are taken care of by mobility services providers. Therefore, the customer gets to enjoy the benefits of vehicles without having to actually own it. Furthermore, because of surging environmental concerns, for which the automobile industry is highly responsible, the younger population is focusing more towards making use of public transportation services instead of buying private vehicles. Attributed to all these factors, the global Mobility as a service market is expected to attain $347.6 billion by 2024, rising from $171.5 billion in 2018, progressing at an 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).
The research offers size of the global mobility as a service market for the period 2014–2024.
Market Segmentation by Service Type
Bike Sharing
Ride Sharing
Ride Hailing
Carsharing
Car Rental
Shuttle Service
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Two-Wheeler
Car
Bus
Market Segmentation by Commuting Pattern
Daily Commuting
Last-Mile Connectivity
Occasional Commuting
Others
Market Segmentation by End Use
Personal
Business
Key Questions Addressed/Answered in the Report
- What is the current scenario of the MaaS market?
- What are the technological trends in the MaaS market?
- What are the historical and present sizes of the categories within the market segments and their future potential?
- What are the major catalysts for the market and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
- What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market?
- Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?
- What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to expand their market share?