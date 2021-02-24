Mobility as a Service Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

Despite the continuous drop in the prices of automobiles and the emergence of low-cost vehicles, a large number of people are not inclined towards buying a private vehicles. This can be because, owning a vehicles isn’t just a one-time investment, but expenses such as parking cost, fuel cost, insurance premium, and maintenance charges also need to be taken care of during the vehicle’s life span. Attributed to these reasons, people across the globe are increasingly making use of mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions, since they are convenient and pocket-friendly mobility options.

The customer only needs to pay according to the usage of the vehicle and do not need to worry about any additional expenses, which are taken care of by mobility services providers. Therefore, the customer gets to enjoy the benefits of vehicles without having to actually own it. Furthermore, because of surging environmental concerns, for which the automobile industry is highly responsible, the younger population is focusing more towards making use of public transportation services instead of buying private vehicles. Attributed to all these factors, the global Mobility as a service market is expected to attain $347.6 billion by 2024, rising from $171.5 billion in 2018, progressing at an 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/maas-market/report-sample

The research offers size of the global mobility as a service market for the period 2014–2024.

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Ride Hailing

Carsharing

Car Rental

Shuttle Service

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Car

Bus

Market Segmentation by Commuting Pattern

Daily Commuting

Last-Mile Connectivity

Occasional Commuting

Others

Market Segmentation by End Use

Personal

Business

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=maas-market

Key Questions Addressed/Answered in the Report