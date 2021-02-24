Mobile Access Control Platform Market Growth Developments with 27.1% of CAGR by 2027

The advanced and sophisticated technologies, such as NFC and Bluetooth, would drive the market growth at a rapid pace. The NFC technology allows the establishment of communication between a lock or reader and a mobile device. The mobile access control platforms are highly integrated with such leading-edge technologies; they are broadly adopted by various prominent brands in the region for the efficiency of their operations.

APAC Mobile Access Control Platform Market to Grow at Highest CAGR during Forecast Period

APAC is one of the prominent regions known for manufacturing consumer electronics. Rising disposable income per person allows them to purchase high-end products, including smartphones and wearables. In addition, continuously improving internet infrastructure in the Asian territory also favors the use of these gadgets. China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are emerging markets with a large number of smartphone users. A few countries in the region are also becoming native places for various major smartphone manufacturers, which is likely to support the business of mobile access control platform providers over the next few years.

Huge population in APAC has led to a high demand for commercial construction activities, such as office buildings and shared workspaces. The region comprises several developing economies, such as China and India, along with many Southeast Asian countries, which generate robust demands for commercial infrastructure projects. Further, governments are taking several measures for attracting private investments in construction and infrastructure development, which is accelerating the demand for deploying mobile access control platform for security and privacy concerns in the region.

The incorporation of smartphones into automotive systems, particularly access control platforms, to unlock car doors is a major trend in APAC. The smartphone-based access control platforms improve user experience through several advanced features. Automotive applications, such as ﬂeet management and car sharing, can highly beneﬁt from mobile access control platforms to lock and unlock car doors. The automotive manufacturers prefer integrating cutting-edge solutions in their vehicles to attract a strong customer base and generate more revenues. Therefore, robust automotive sector and increase in disposable incomes support the growth of mobile access control platform market in the region.

Key Findings of Study:

IoT technology is increasing swiftly and is projected to comprise 18 billion connected devices worldwide by 2022. It comes in a broad spectrum of different ecosystems, with numerous requirements and capabilities. Several manufacturers have embraced IoT and the desire for innovative security to offer consumers with the advanced security for an authorized and a guest user. Several businesses are introducing systems, which offer enhanced security in order to incorporate IoT in the overall smart home security environment. Smart locks leverage IoT-based sensors in order to run keyless entry devices, which enables users to access doors remotely through a smartphone.

IoT-based locks allow users to receive notifications whenever the door is opened and immediately alert users in case of unexpected entries. Developed countries, such as Japan and the US, have invested substantially in the research and development activities, thus, contributing to the growth of IoT technologies. Such trending technologies create huge opportunities for IoT security providers to integrate their solutions with smart lock devices for enhanced security.

