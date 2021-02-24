Micro Nuclear Reactors Market anticipated progressive CAGR with CNEA & INVAP, RDIPE, Kurchatov Institute, Teploelectroproekt, KAERI, JAERI, Toshiba, Gen4 Energy, U-Battery consortium, Westinghouse Electric Company, Seaborg Technologies, NuScale Power LLC

Microreactor technology uses devices containing dimensions in the sub-milimeter range to perform (bio)chemical transformations. These systems are designed to take advantage of micro-flow phenomena, which enhances mass and heat transfer properties due to the high area-to-volume ratios.

The water in the core is heated by nuclear fission and then pumped into tubes inside a heat exchanger. Those tubes heat a separate water source to create steam. The steam then turns an electric generator to produce electricity. The core water cycles back to the reactor to be reheated and the process is repeated.

There are already 442 traditional reactors already in operation globally, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Thorium cannot in itself power a reactor; unlike natural uranium, it does not contain enough fissile material to initiate a nuclear chain reaction.

Key Players:

CNEA & INVAP

RDIPE

Kurchatov Institute

Teploelectroproekt

KAERI

JAERI

Toshiba

Gen4 Energy

U-Battery consortium

Westinghouse Electric Company

Seaborg Technologies

NuScale Power LLC

OKBM Afrikantov

IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design

X-energy

Intellectual Ventures

OKB Gidropress

Areva TA (DCNS group)

Major segmentation:

By type

High Temperature Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors

Liquid Metal Reactor (LMR)

By application

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

By regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

