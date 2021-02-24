Medium Excavators Market 2021 Business Scenario – Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equip, Komatsu, Yanmar Holdings, Doosan Bobcat, Kubota Corp, JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry

The Medium Excavators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Global Medium Excavators Market are Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equip, Komatsu, Yanmar Holdings, Doosan Bobcat, Kubota Corp, JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry, Case Construction Equipment, KATO Works, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Sany Group and others.

September 2018 Caterpillar India announced the launch of its next generation 20-ton class excavators, Cat 320D3 and Cat 323D3 to cater to the Indian construction industry. The new machines are manufactured at its Thiruvallur manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India.

The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) expects the construction equipment industry to reach US$5 billion by 2020, with sales of excavators growing about 20 per cent according to Off-Highway Research.

Jun. 14, 2019: Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter “Komatsu”), through its wholly owned subsidiary in Australia, has agreed to acquire Immersive Technologies Pty Ltd. (CEO: Peter Salfinger) (hereafter “Immersive”), a Western Australia-based mining workforce optimization company. Komatsu is planning to close the acquisition on July 1, 2019, on the condition that all necessary procedures for closing are completed. The impact on Komatsu’s consolidated business results is estimated to be minimal.

June 21, 2016: Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. concluded a final agreement with Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) of the United States (hereinafter referred to as “Terex”) on June 20 (U.S. Eastern Time) to acquire Terex’s European compact construction equipment business for approximately US$60 million. Through this business, Terex carries out the production and sale of wheel loaders, midi/mini excavators, wheel excavators, and other products in Europe. Included in the acquisition are the manufacturing facility located in Crailsheim, Germany, and a parts distribution center located in Rothenberg, Germany.

The acquisition will allow Yanmar to further actively develop its business in the small to medium-sized construction machinery market in Europe by collectively utilizing the sales and service networks, and the industry’s top-class product development and production knowhow of both companies. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the autumn of 2016 after the approval of Terex’s shareholders and regulating authorities and the completion of all other required procedures.

On The Basis Of Product, The Medium Excavators Market Is Primarily Split Into

10-15Ton

15-20Ton

20-30Ton

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook of Medium Excavators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

