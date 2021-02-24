Medical Robotic Systems Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Medical Robotic Systems Market – Overview

This report on medical robotic systems market studies the current as well as future prospects of the global market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in manufacture, commercialization, and new entrants planning to enter the medical robotic systems market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global medical robotic systems market with respect to the leading market segments based on product type and country/sub-region.

Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery to Drive the Market

Medical robotic systems are widely used for minimal invasive surgeries in the field of gynecology, cosmetology, open surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, and flexible endoscopic procedures. Surgeons have rapidly adopted minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques for a wide range of applications such as cholecystectomy, appendectomy, gastric bypass, ventral hernia repair, colectomy, prostatectomy, tubal ligation, hysterectomy, and myomectomy. The number of laparoscopic hysterectomy cases is projected to increase during the forecast period. Around 96% of cholecystectomy is done laparoscopically.

Surgical Robots Segment Dominates the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global medical robotic systems market based on product type. In terms of product type, the surgical robots segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Technological advancements, new product launches, and increase in purchasing power of hospitals and other health care settings are anticipated to propel the surgical robots segment during the forecast period. In October 2017, TransEnterix, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Senhance Surgical Robotic System, a multi-port robotic system for robotic surgery that provides surgeons with technology such as haptic feedback and eye sensing camera control.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the medical robotic systems market and are likely to influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section to explain the intensity of competition across different regions. The competitive scenario among various market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global medical robotic systems market.

Based on country/sub-region, the global medical robotic systems market has been segmented into 17 major country/sub-region: the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the World. The market size and forecast for each of these countries/sub-region has been provided for the period between 2015 and 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis of key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical robotic systems market.

Major players operating in the global medical robotic systems market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical Inc., Aethon, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., and Stryker, Medtech.

