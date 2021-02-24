Medical Gases and Equipment Market Historical and Future Outlook 2020 to 2025

KD Market Insights (KDMI) recently published market research report on the global Medical Gases and Equipment market, this market research report provides detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges, opportunity analysis, and trends, along with various key insights into the market research report. The report on global Medical Gases and Equipment market demonstrates the important aspects that are anticipated to shape the growth of the market over the forecast period. The study also includes the analysis of the market size & forecast for the different segments and geographies.

The global Medical Gases and Equipment market research study aims to provide comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including the growth factors of the market which helps the clients to understand the market, market barriers & issues, industry trends and opportunities which can exhibit the current and future status of the market. Along with this, the report is also focused on the analysis of Porter’s Five Forces which defines the five forces including the buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Medical Gases and Equipment market.

The oxygen segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among pure gases used in the medical gas and equipment market. Due to a large patient base suffering from respiratory diseases and the increasing number of patients undergoing emergency medical care, growth can be seen in this segment. The pure gases stored in high-pressure cylinders are expected to dominate the market in the coming few years. This is due to the increased use of these devices in home healthcare setups and hospitals. This is due to the increase in the elderly population, increase in the number of chronic diseases, and high proportion of untreated patients. The number of people suffering from obesity and related disorders worldwide has increased significantly in the last few years, with changes in lifestyle and eating habits. One of the major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, including heart disorders and diabetes, is obesity. Hence there is growth in the medical gases and equipment market in the coming years since medical gases form a critical component of various long-term care treatments.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market:

-Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025

-Growth Drivers & Barriers, Market Trends, Market Opportunities, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Trade Analysis

-Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, Value Chain Analysis

-Impact Analysis of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

-Regional & Country Level Analysis

-Market Segment Trend and Forecast

-Market Analysis and Various Recommendations

-Key Market Driving Factors

-Competitive Landscape: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry News.

Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market

–The market research report explains the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on global Medical Gases and Equipment market, covering the major points of industry:

–Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global Medical Gases and Equipment market over the upcoming years.

–Analysis of each region & country will be listed, to identify the issues caused by the coronavirus disease on the market.

–Various strategies adopted by the major & prominent market players in order to survive in the situation of COVID-19 lockdown.

Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Medical Gases and Equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:

Medical Gases and Equipment Market, By Type

Medical Gas Pure Medical Gases, By Type Oxygen Carbon Dioxide Nitrous Oxide Nitrogen Medical Air Helium By Form of Delivery High Pressure Cylinders Liquid Tanks Bulk Delivery Medical Gas Mixtures Blood-gas Mixtures Lung Diffusion Mixtures Nitrous oxide-oxygen Mixtures Carbon dioxide-oxygen Mixtures Laser-gas Mixtures Aerobic Mixtures Anaerobic Mixtures Ethylene Oxide Helium-oxygen Mixtures gas equipment Equipment Accessories Hoses Manifolds Regulators Flowmeters Suction Regulators Vacuum Systems Outlets Monitoring Systems Valve with Integrated Pressure Regulator Medical Air Compressors Cryogenic Products Gas Delivery Systems



Medical Gases and Equipment Market, By Application

Therapeutic Respiratory Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Anesthesia Cryosurgery Others

Diagnostics Medical Imaging General laboratory Use

Pharmaceutical manufacturing and research Drug Discovery Process Development Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Quality Control



By End User the market is divided as follows:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

Regional Information:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The market research report highlights the competitive landscape of the global Medical Gases and Equipment market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. In addition, the report also profiles various major & niche key market players in the global Medical Gases and Equipment market including:

The Linde Group (Germany)

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products and Chemical Inc. (US)

Praxair Inc. (US)

