Managed Infrastructure Services Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market, By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), By Type (Desktop and Print Services, Servers, Inventory, and Other Types), By End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Technological advancement and proliferation of cloud-based technology is driving growth of the global managed infrastructure services market. Rise in the adoption of digital transformation with cloud and mobility has led to infrastructure modernization. Additionally, increasing need to keep up with the latest technological enhancements has led organizations to opt for infrastructure managed service. Moreover, improved operational efficiency update and cost of outdated hardware is propelling the target market growth. Several benefits are offered by managed infrastructure services such as relentless focus on continuous improvement of business and operational processes being the most significant one. Nevertheless, developing technologies, such as cloud computing and mobility, are rapidly changing the business landscape. For instance, in April 2019, Fujitsu launched its new virtual Desktop-as-a-Service offering to channel partners and service providers in the United Kingdom, as part of its recently launched service provider program.

In June 2019, Konica Minolta provides new innovation in office print technology with New IoT-Enabled bizhub i-Series, which has claimed to be the next generation IoT-enabled multifunction printer line from the award-winning bizhub legacy portfolio. The i-Series intelligently collects data for self-diagnosis and optimum replacement time predictions of parts and consumables. Further, workers can experience best-in-class service through Konica Minolta’s vCare Technology for continuous support and convenient troubleshooting.

In July 2019, Lexmark announced the launch of Lexmark Indu stry Advantage (LIA), a new offering that equips Lexmark partners with the vertical industry expertise

The global managed infrastructure services market accounted for US$ 72.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, type, end-user, and region.

By deployment type, the cloud segment accounted the largest market share, of 65.30% in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

By type, the desktop and print services segment held the largest market share, of 41.28% in 2018. The servers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

By end user, the IT and Telecom occupied the highest market share, of 28.40%, in 2018 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period

By region, North America estimated for a share of 34.27% of the market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, holding a CAGR of 11.4%, over the forecast period.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global managed infrastructure services market includes Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, TCS Limited, Canon Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation.

