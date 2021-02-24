Liquid handling market Industry Share, Business Boosting Strategies, Key Players, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Liquid Handling Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Liquid Handling Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

The factors such as increasing requirement for high-output screening, elevation in spending in drug development, increasing acceptance of automation in clinical settings, and increasing spending on R&D are predicted to power the growth of the market in the years to come. Liquid handling system is a lab instrument system having equipment and tools develop to execute sampling, mixing, and combining of samples of liquid.

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into automated, manual, and electronic liquid handling system. The electronic liquid handling system section is predicted to have a huge market share due to the high reproducibility and accuracy provided by the electronic liquid handling system. On the basis of product, the market has been divided into consumables, pipettes, liquid handling workstations, microplate reagent dispensers, software, burettes, and others. The pipette section has been divided into electronic pipettes, manual pipettes, and semi-automated pipettes. The consumables section has been divided into reagent containers, tubes and plates, disposable tips, and others.

Based on application, the global market has been divided into genomics, drug discovery, proteomics, clinical diagnostics, and others. The drug discovery section has been divided into compound weighing and dissolution, high-throughput screening (HTS), ADME screening, and others. The genomics section has been divided into next-generation sequencing (NGS), genotyping, DNA/RNA purification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others. The clinical diagnostics section has been divided into ELISA, sample preparation, and others.

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Eppendorf AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tecan Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Hamilton Company

Perkinelmer, Inc.

By Type: Electronic, Automated, Manual

By Product: Pipettes, Electronic, Manual, Semi-automated, Consumables ( Disposable tips, Tubes & plates, , Reagent containers, Other), Microplate reagent dispensers, Liquid handling workstations, Burettes, Microplate washers, Software, Other products

By Application: Drug discovery (HTS, Compound weighing and dissolution, ADME screening, Other), Genomics (Genotyping, NGS, PCR, DNA/RNA purification, Other), Clinical diagnostics (Sample preparation, ELISA, Other clinical diagnostics applications, Proteomics, Other)

Increase In Acceptance Of ALH Systems To Power The Growth In The Market

The market is predicted to observe a moderate development in the years to come, due to the increase in acceptance of ALH systems. The untapped ability of emerging nations, such as India and China, is predicted to show different opportunities for expansion of market. On the other hand, complex operability of enhanced ALH systems and high prices of instruments are predicted to hinder the growth of the market.

North America Is Expected To Lead The Global Liquid Handling System Market Due To The High Acceptance Rate Of Enhanced Techs

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the global liquid handling system market due to the high acceptance rate of enhanced techs, a well-designed healthcare industry, and increasing spending for healthcare. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the entire national health spending in 2015 was USD 3.2 trillion.

Europe is predicted to hold the next biggest position in the global market. The market development in this area is credited to the rising R&D activities and increasing biopharmaceutical industry. As per the Office for National Statistics, GDP spending in the year 2016 on R&D was USD 35.2 billion (Euro 33.1 billion).

The global market in Asia Pacific has nations such as Australia, Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the quickest developing region due to the enhancing scenario of life science associated to research, growing healthcare industry, and rising government spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Middle East & Africa has the minimum share of the global market. A bulk of the market of this area is predicted to be held by this region owing to the rising government projects for the healthcare industry which thereby offers a favorable condition for the development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry in the area.

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

