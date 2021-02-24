Liquid Biofuels Market trending at USD 219 Bn by 2028|| Gevo, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Eniven Group, Emami Agrotech Limited, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Renewable Energy Group, Enerkem, Pacific Ethanol, BIO OILS ENERGY, Algenol, CropEnergies AG

Liquid Biofuels market size stood at USD 116.00 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 219.97 billion by 2028.

Biofuels are combustive fuels made from recently harvested plants. They work much like fossil fuels: they burn when ignited, releasing energy that can be converted to motion in a car, or heat for a house. Biofuel can be sourced from a number of different crops, as well as excess plant matter from other industries.

The liquid biofuel in greatest production is ethanol (ethyl alcohol), which is made by fermenting starch or sugar. In the United States ethanol biofuel is made primarily from corn (maize) grain, and it is typically blended with gasoline to produce a fuel that is 10 percent ethanol.

The most widely used liquid biofuels for transport are ethanol and biodiesel. Ethanol is a type of alcohol that can be produced using any feedstock containing significant amounts of sugar, such as sugar cane or sugar beet, or starch, such as maize and wheat.

Key Players:

Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC (U.S.)

Gevo, Inc. (U.S.)

Eniven Group (Slovakia)

Emami Agrotech Limited (India)

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

ADM (U.S.)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (U.S.)

BIO OILS ENERGY (Spain)

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Algenol (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Renewable Biofuels Inc. (U.S.)

POET (U.S.)

Other key players are: Raizen Energia Participacoes S.A, BlueFire Renewables, Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc., Solazyme Inc. & Renewable Energy

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Liquid Biofuels market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Liquid Biofuels market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Liquid Biofuels market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Liquid Biofuels market.

Market Report Segment: By type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Market Report Segment: By application

Transportation

Heating & Electricity Generation

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Liquid Biofuels market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Liquid Biofuels market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

