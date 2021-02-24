Liquid and Air Filter Bags Market by Type, Bag Size, End User and Future Analysis

The implementation of strict government regulations and policies and environmental standards for mitigating water and air pollution is pushing up the demand for liquid and air filter bags across the world. Moreover, the increasing number of industrial activities and the rising concerns being raised in several countries over the surging pollution levels are fueling the adoption of liquid and air filter bags. Many industries are nowadays adopting filters for preventing the settling of dust particles in machines and systems.

This is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the liquid and air filter bag producing companies around the world. Due to these reasons, the global liquid and air filter bags market is recording huge expansion. Between the air and liquid filter bags, the sales of the air filter bags are predicted to rise rapidly across the globe in the coming years. This will be because of the growing requirement for the removal of dust and various unwanted particles from industrial machinery.

Mining, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, steel & power, water treatment, brewing, cement, and food & beverage are the primary industries where air and liquid filter bags are used. Among these, the chemicals & pharmaceutical sector is the largest user of these products, as liquid filtration is of prime importance here, especially in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Even the slightest contamination in the drug can kill the user, which is why pharma firms have to deal with extremely stringent regulatory policies.

GLOBAL LIQUID AND AIR FILTER BAGS MARKET

• By Type

o Liquid and Air

• By Bag Size

o 7OD*32’’

o 7OD*17’’

o 4OD*14’’

o 4OD*8’’

• By End User

o Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

o Mining

o Water Treatment

o Steel & Power

o Cement