Legal Marijuana Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Legal Marijuana market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Legal Marijuana market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Legal Marijuana investments from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Legal Marijuana Market:

Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis Inc., mCig Inc, Aphria, …

According to this study, over the next five years, the Legal Marijuana market will register a 27.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34130 million by 2025, from $ 12800 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.

A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product that includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing or alleviating the symptoms of the disease, ailment, or injury. The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

Market Insights

The global average price of Legal Marijuana is in the decreasing trend, from 11.92 USD/g in 2012 to 7.5 USD/g in 2016. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Legal Marijuana includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 50.07%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., and mCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Legal Marijuana market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Legal Marijuana Market based on Types are:

Indoor

Greenhouse

Based on Application, the Global Legal Marijuana Market is Segmented into:

Recreational

Medical

Regions are covered By Legal Marijuana Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Legal Marijuana Market

-Changing the Legal Marijuana market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Legal Marijuana market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Legal Marijuana Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

