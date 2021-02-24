Latest Innovations Knocking in Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market is expected to Rise to US$ 44,069.1 Mn by 2027

Automotive Semiconductor market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 16,967.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 44,069.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is fueling the APAC automotive semiconductor market. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment, followed by the commercial vehicle segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and luxury provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for luxury cars and semi-luxury cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the automotive semiconductors market in APAC. This factor has created a potential market space for APAC automotive semiconductor market.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market are

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

APAC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

Optical Devices

Sensors & Actuators

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

By Application

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APA

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

