Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 – LabLynx, LABWORKS, LabVantage Solutions, Autoscribe Informatics, LabWare

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025.

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is a software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the laboratory information management systems market. These stakeholders include laboratory information management systems manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

hermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABWORKS, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc., and LabWare among others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the laboratory information management systems market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting laboratory information management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key laboratory information management systems manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 26

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 26

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 26

2. GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 27

3. GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 31

3.1 OVERVIEW 31

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 31

3.2.1 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Type 32

3.2.2 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Deployment 32

3.2.3 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Component 32

3.2.4 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Application 32

3.2.5 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By End User 33

3.2.6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market – By Geography 33

4. GLOBAL LABORATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 34

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 34

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Automation in Laboratories 34

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in LIMS 34

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 35

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians 35

4.2.2 High Costs Of The Software 36

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 36

4.3.1 Emerging Markets 36

4.4 FUTURE TREND 37

4.4.1 Development of LAN Standard for Laboratory Information Management Systems 37

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 37

