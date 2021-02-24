IT Staffing Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “IT Staffing Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The IT Staffing market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for IT Staffing investments from 2021 till 2026.

The IT Staffing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global IT Staffing Market :

TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global LLC, Randstad NV, Kforce Inc., Artech Information Systems LLC, Consulting Solutions International Inc., MATRIX Resources Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Beacon Hill Staffing Group, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Nov 2019 – Toptal announced the launch of Staffing.com that would facilitate conversations regarding technologies that increase the efficiency of staffing, growth of remote work, and the future of procurement and staffing at large enterprises.

Key Market Trends: –

Telecommunication End- User Segment is Expected to Generate Considerable Demand

– AI-driven analytics are also helping telecom provide better services by utilizing data and machine learning techniques. For instance, US-based AT&T is using an AI-driven analytics solution to support its maintenance procedures. The company is testing a drone to expand its LTE network coverage and to utilize the analysis of video data captured by drones for tech support and maintenance of its cell towers. The integration of analytics with the telecom industry is expected to proliferate the need for analytics professionals further.

– In September 2019, India-based Reliance Jio collaborated with US-based Guavus to deploy AI-based solutions for real-time customer experience analytics. The company also plans to automate network troubleshooting like other players in the industry. This is expected further to expand the avenues of IT applications in Telecommunication.

– According to Ericsson and GSA survey, the rapid 5G deployment leads to 13 billion subscriptions expected by the end of 2019. This is expected further to generate a need for IT professionals in this vertical.

Asia – Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Asia – Pacific continues to be the leading IT services market in the world. The companies in the region continue to invest in new resources that have the right skill sets. The hiring at the top four IT companies (Tata Consulting Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies) of India in 2019 hit an eight-year high of 78,500. The continually increasing need for proper resources across the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the market studied.

– The Government of China has unveiled a plan to foster research in AI and become a market leader in such technologies by 2030. The Chinese Ministry of Education also plans to 50 AI research centers by 2020. This is expected to create huge demand for analytics professionals in the country.

– The Japanese government has announced their national Big data strategies- The Integrated ICT Strategy for 2020 with an aim to develop countrys new national IT strategy with an open public data as its core during 2013-2020 in order to promote Japan as the country with the worlds highest standards in the extensive use of data analytics in the information technology industry. Such initiatives are expected to further augment market expansion.

