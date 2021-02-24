IT in Real Estate Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in IT in Real Estate Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IT in Real Estate industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IT in Real Estate Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IT in real estate market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Buyer experience, transparency in financial transactions and compliance are among the major factors propelling rapid digital adoption in the real estate sector.

Real estate sector is witnessing an increased demand for significant digital innovations due to the rising consumer base in the millennials group. Major IT applications such as enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management have played a crucial role in the real estate sector, making significant contributions in the catering of various consumer preferences through smart technological solutions. Rising demand for the top notch IT applications owing to growing need for the effective data management and high security measures are augmenting the overall business expansion globally.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for smart technological solutions in real estate industry is driving the market growth

Surging usage of enterprise applications for the efficient project handling & management is enhancing the market to grow

Rising need of innovative data handling methods & techniques along with enhanced security of sensitive information is propelling the market to grow

Increasing tourism sector along with significant expansion in the residential sector across several developing nations will proliferate the overall business growth

Market Restraints:

High cost involvement during technological transition of several business processes is hampering the market growth

Rapid transformations of the property management businesses from offline to online platforms is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global IT in Real Estate Market

By Application

o Customer Relationship Management

o Enterprise Resource Planning

o Enterprise Content Management

o Business Intelligence

o Business Process Management

By Service

o Integration & Deployment

o Consulting

o Maintenance & Support

By Deployment Type

o On-Premises

o Cloud

Security Solution

o Commercial & Services

o Residential

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Yardi introduced MyCafe, a white label resident app by RentCafé. The launch of this application will provide several property management companies to create resident experience apps, reflecting their unique branding. In addition, this app will help in increasing the brand awareness and the resident convenience without the addition of new technology challenges for the team members

In December 2017, Oracle acquired Aconex, a leading cloud based solution managing the team collaboration for various construction projects. The acquisition would strengthened Oracle’s ability so as to offer comprehensive cloud based project management solutions

Competitive Analysis

Global IT in real estate market is competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT in real estate market are Yardi Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage Inc., IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc, Radici, Partecipazioni SpA, Cisco, Infosys, Infor Global Solutions, Xerox, Nuxeo, Alfresco Software, Inc and others.

Major Highlights of IT in Real Estate market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IT in Real Estate market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IT in Real Estate market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IT in Real Estate market.

