Irbesartan Tablets Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Irbesartan Tablets Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Irbesartan Tablets Market: Teva, Sanofi, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutica, Verdant Life Sciences and others.

Industry News:

March 30, 2012: Teva announced the launch of Irbesartan and Irbesartan/Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, the generic versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb‘s Avapro and Avalide tablets. Avapro is an angiotensin II receptor blocker that is indicated for hypertension and treatment of diabetic nephropathy in type 2 diabetes with hypertension. Avalide is a combination of an angiotensin II receptor blocker with a diuretic indicated for hypertension.

January 20, 2019: A drug company on Friday announced the recall of eight more lots of irbesartan blood pressure medication after testing revealed the drugs contained trace amounts of a carcinogen. Prinston Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of irbesartan tablets and seven lots of irbesartan HCTZ tablets. The medication contained unacceptable levels of the probable carcinogen nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, the company said.

The drugs ingredients were made by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, a factory in China that has been linked to several recalls of commonly prescribed blood pressure drugs since July. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter and halted all new drug shipments from Zhejiang Huahai since uncovering a series of problems at the factory.

Global Irbesartan Tablets Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

75 mg Tablets

150 mg Tablets

300 mg Tabletsr

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmaciesr

Regional Analysis For Irbesartan Tablets Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Irbesartan Tablets market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Irbesartan Tablets Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Irbesartan Tablets Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

