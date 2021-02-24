Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Outlook with 12.1% of CAGR by 2027 – Multinov Performance Rotors, Scout Drone Inspection, Skypersonic, Terra Drone

The scope of the study involves understanding the factors contributing to the growth of the inspection drones for confined space market; it also highlights revenue forecasts and market size analysis, along with key market players and their developments.

North America led inspection drones for confined space marketin 2019

Favorable economic conditions in North Americaresulted in a growing number of start-ups; e.g., Flyability, the Swiss creator of the Elios 2 drone for indoor inspections, opened its first US office in Denver, Colorado, in January 2020 to continue its expansion in the US market and offer more robust customer and partner support. Besides, the government is making significant efforts to support the progress of drones through new deployment, spectrum allocations, and infrastructure through various rules and regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

North America is the most lucrative market for inspection drones for confined spaces due to increasing demand for new technologies in the aviation industry and growing number of maintenances, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers in the region. The growth of the market in North America is driven byfactors such as increased safety norms in the oil & gas industry and decline in oil prices. However, this market faces certain challenges such as the federal regulations limiting the use of raw data to line-of-sight and the lack of technological advances. During the forecast period, these factors may restrict the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Inspection Drones for Confined Space Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably disrupted supply chain activities and plummetedthe demand for inspection drones across several industries. Factors such as restrictions in import and export of goods, and challenges in transportation owing to the nationwide lockdown across several countries, along with temporary discontinuation of production and manufacturing activities, have collectively declined the demand for inspection drones. However, the overall drone industry is witnessing growth opportunities during the coming yearsin applications such as surveillance, monitoring, delivery, and disinfection activities. Moreover, the market is expected to gain momentum during the coming months as various governments are considering steps and reforms to revive the overall economic activities.

Key findings of study:

Inspection drones are widely used in military & defense for border security purposes. However, their use in many confined commercial areas of human and economic welfare is significantly gaining traction, specifically in infrastructure and construction activities. Critical infrastructure including tunnels and utilities-such as airports and stations in urban areas-need regular inspections mandated by governments in several countries to ensure public safety. These inspections help in safeguarding against rust, cracks, or other damages.

Additionally, the use of inspection droneshas emerged as an ideal solution for inspecting difficult-to-reach points in several survey spaces that can be dangerous for human inspections. Thus, the demand forinspection drones for confined areas has surged for critical inspection. For instance, work-related fatalities are alarmingin the UK;on an average, ~25% of workplace injuries are associated with falls from heights,which can be reduced with the use of drones for inspections.

