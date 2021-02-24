Infrastructure Solution Integration Service Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Infrastructure Solution Integration Service Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Infrastructure Solution Integration Service market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Infrastructure Solution Integration Service investments from 2021 till 2026.

The infrastructure solution integration service market is expected to reach a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Infrastructure Solution Integration Service Market :

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, LLC, VMware, Inc., Adobe Inc., Dell Inc., Nutanix, Inc, HostedBizz Inc, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– August 2020 – SAP SE announced its plan to partner with HPE to deliver SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, the customer edition. It will be available to customers with HPE GreenLake, which provides cloud services for an edge, data center, and colocation deployments. HPE will supply, install, and manage the customer’s landscape’s required infrastructure in a secure environment.

– April 2020 – AWS launched Amazon AppFlow, a new integration service that makes it easier for developers to transfer data between AWS and SaaS applications like Google Analytics, Marketo, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Snowflake and Zendesk. Like similar services, including Microsoft Azure’s Power Automate, developers can trigger these flows based on specific events, at pre-set times or on-demand.

Key Market Trends: –

Increasing Adoption of Mobility, Big Data, and Cloud Solution is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

– Enterprises are increasingly incorporating hybrid and multi-cloud to deliver the enhance the experiences for their customers. Robust infrastructure solutions are essential for this transformation due to the rising complexity to manage, secure, and scale. To help enterprise customers with these challenges, in July 2020, Google expanded their partnership with Cisco to bring the best of Cisco and Google Cloud technologies together, with a solution: Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud. This joint solution will help our customers simplify enterprise networking and advance security capabilities while enabling IT teams to minimize infrastructure costs and meet application service-level objectives.

– Demand for the hybrid cloud solution and services has grown over the enterprise’s environment evolution. Organizations are now facing the challenges of utilizing big data in their database for competitive advantage. It has pushed enterprises to adapt to hybrid cloud services. Some end-users such as BFSI, healthcare, instead of opting for a complete switch to the cloud, choose hybrid services. Such adoption measures have created an opportunity for a hybrid integration platform in the market. As technology is advancing, the number of devices that consumers use to initiate transactions is also proliferating, making the number of transactions increase. This rapid growth in data requires better acquisition, organization, integration, and analysis.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in cloud computing, and Big Data analytics drive the demand for new data center infrastructures in the region. Moreover, the declining prices of servers have increased the adoption of cloud computing businesses across North America, which is expected to fuel the demand for DCIM over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Amazon announced to invest in three renewable energy projects in Ireland, Sweden, and the United States to power all Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers with 100% renewable energy. Additionally, Facebook also announced to build four additional data centers at its cloud campus in Papillion, Nebraska, to meet the growing demand for larger storage space.

– Moreover, the government is concentrating on building out 5G networks and improving internet services in rural parts of the country that are expected to grow the market for integration services for IT infrastructure solutions. For instance, the US federal government plans to build a centralized 5G wireless network across the country by 2021. Recently, the White House released its National Strategy to Secure 5G of the US, mainly focusing on upgrading and securing 5G infrastructure at home and abroad. Moreover, stable financial and banking sector in both the United States and Canada, due to recovering the oil and gas sector, a primary contributor to the region’s economy, is increasingly tending toward quality digital services with the help of infrastructure solution integration service vendors.

