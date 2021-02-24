Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation IPIN Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2016 – 2024

An indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system is a network of devices used to locate people and objects inside a building wirelessly. Whereas navigation is concerned with finding places in large office buildings, museums, university buildings and malls, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) solutions improve accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning. Earlier GPS devices were used intensively, as these devices were robust for outdoor environments. However, GPS signals are unavailable in indoor environments. Advanced indoor positioning and indoor navigation devices and solutions ensure better connectivity, access and indoor navigation. In addition, these devices and solutions will enhance customer privacy and is expected to bring in advancement in existing maps and navigation solutions and software. Increasing use of IPIN devices and solutions in various applications such as commercial buildings, healthcare, hospitality, oil & gas, mining and other related applications is driving the growth of indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12350

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Segmentation

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented by six major criteria: devices, software, system types, applications and end users. The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented on the basis of types of devices used into three major categories, namely network devices, proximity devices and mobile devices. On the basis of system types, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented into two major categories, namely indoor location based analytics and indoor navigations & maps. The system type segment includes three major categories such as independent positioning system, network based positioning system and hybrid positioning system. On the basis of application the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented into eleven major categories, namely commercial buildings & offices, healthcare, hospitality, government, security, aviation, oil & gas, mining, education, manufacturing and others (distribution, transport & logistics). The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market can be segmented on the basis of end-users into three major categories namely government, industrial and commercial sector. The market can also be segmented on the basis of major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market across the globe is expected to show a substantial CAGR from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the IPIN market because of technological advancement and cost reduction.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

The key drivers of this market include increasing customer awareness. IPIN technology is replacing GPS technology and government initiatives, which are the biggest revenue generators for indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. The key restraint to this market is indoor environment and capex issues.

Some of the key players in the Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market are Apple Incorporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Ericsson, Microsoft, Google Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm-Atheros, Motorola Solution Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stmicroelectronics, Siemens, Spirent Communications PLC, Aisle, Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd. and Insiteo among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-an-objective-to-improve-patient-engagement-and-safety-internet-of-things-in-healthcare-market-to-witness-increased-rate-of-adoption-finds-tmr-report-301011638.html