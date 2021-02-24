India Golf Cart Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020 – 2027 | Yamaha Golf-Car Company Volmac Engg. (P) Limited Club Car LLC Carrieall Car Private Limited Speedways Electric

India Golf Cart Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A golf cart or golf car is a small vehicle, which designed to carry two golfers and their golf clubs around a golf course. Golf carts are available in a wide range of formats and are used to convey a small number of passengers at less speed and shorter distances. According to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a golf cart is a self-propelled vehicle driven by electric motors and internal combustion engines typically meant for and used on golf courses for transporting golfers and their equipment. Battery operated vehicles (BOVs) used for internal transportation of man and material, with an average speed of 25–50 Kmph.

Press Release: India Golf Cart

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 49.4 Million by 2027

Global India Golf Cart Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Volmac Engg. (P) Limited, Club Car, LLC, Carrieall Car Private Limited, Speedways Electric, GDrive Golf Carts, Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Prevalence Ltd., and Auto Power.

India Golf Cart Market Taxonomy:

India Golf Cart Market, By Product Type:

ELECTRIC



GASOLINE

India Golf Cart Market, By Seating Capacity:

2–4 Seater



6–8 Seater



10+ Seater

India Golf Cart Market, By Application:

PSUs



Railways



Hotel/Resorts



Golf Courses



Airports



Housing Projects



Others

At the end, India Golf Cart Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. India Golf Cart Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

