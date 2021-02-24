India frozen pizza market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027| Growing modern retail network is fuelling the demand for India frozen pizza market

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India frozen pizza market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India frozen pizza market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The India frozen pizza market is accounted to US$ 550.0 Thousands in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,842.2 Thousands by 2027.

The busy lifestyle of consumers is mainly driving the Indian food industry to develop new products to meet the growing consumer demands for convenience food products. The technological developments in cold chain storage and retail landscape are majorly contributing toward the frozen pizza market. These advanced retail sectors provide consumers with greater variety, convenient packing sizes, and quality of frozen food products. Several companies are highly investing in technologies to store frozen pizza for longer durations.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Dot Berrys

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc

Ushvina Foods

Convenio Foods International Private Limited

Iceland Foods India Private Limited

Amul (GCCMF)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India frozen pizza market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market.

The research on the India frozen pizza market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India frozen pizza market.

