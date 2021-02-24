Huge Growth Expected in Latin America (LATAM) Wound Dressing Market in Future

The Latin American (LATAM) wound dressing market generated a revenue of $348.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to attain a valuation of $579.2 million by 2030.

This will subsequently boost the demand for wound dressing in the region in the future. This will be because geriatric people are highly vulnerable to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Apart from the increasing population of geriatric people, the growing incidence of diabetes is also driving the advancement of the Latin American wound dressing market. Diabetes is one of the most highly prevalent chronic diseases in the region.

The market registered the highest growth in Brazil in the years gone by and will exhibit lucrative growth in the country in the future years as well, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The major factors fueling the expansion of the market in the country are the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and the presence of rapidly improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

