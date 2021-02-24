Huge Demand For Ground-Nut Oil Market By 2020- 2027

The Ground-Nut Oil Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ground-Nut Oil Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Ground-Nut Oil is also referred to as Arachis oil, which is extracted from groundnuts. The product also possesses a strong groundnut aroma and is similar to sesame oil. Groundnuts are legumes and are the staple food of Latin America and many of the tropical countries. They are used in many Asian cuisines. Ground-Nut Oil is used for cooking purposes as well as to improve the food flavor.

Top Key Players:-Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, Olam International, Ventura Foods, Amanah Oil, Henan Sunshine Group Corporation, Corbion, Shandong Bohi Industry, Yihai Kerry

Beneficial functional features of the ground-nut oil are likely to bolster the growth of the Ground-Nut oil market in the years ahead. Moreover, the product is used for deep-frying as it does not absorb the food product flavor. Apart from this, ground-nut oil comprises a low amount of cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans-fats. Hence, it has gained popularity across the globe due to its numerous health benefits. Moreover, the nutty flavor of the product has made its application more prominent as a flavoring agent. All these factors mentioned above are likely to steer the ground-nut oil industry’s growth in the ensuing years. However, fluctuation in the product’s costs due to variations in the groundnuts’ demand & supply is likely to hamper the market’s growth in the foreseeable future.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Ground-Nut Oil industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global ground-nut oil market is segmented into type and end-user industry. By type, the ground-nut oil market is classified into Unrefined, Refined. By end-user industry, the ground-nut oil market is classified into Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical, Food.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ground-Nut Oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Ground-Nut Oil market in these regions.

